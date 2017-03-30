Conveyancing team expansion at Tallents Solicitors in Newark

Tallents Solicitors is delighted to welcome Mandeep Kaur to the Newark office.

-- Mandy will be working with and supporting Jeremy Blatherwick and his team in the Conveyancing department, specialising in all types of residential and commercial property matters.Mandy qualified as a solicitor in 2015 and she has dealt with residential property matters including: acquisitions, disposals, remortgages and transfers. She has worked closely with clients ranging from individuals buying their first home, property developers, landowners, investors and companies.She also has extensive commercial property experience, including: negotiating leases for both landlords and tenants, commercial acquisitions, disposals, remortgages and transfers of use for commercial properties such as shops, cafes, industrial units, etc.Mandy says:"I'm very excited about joining the Conveyancing team at Tallents and look forward to meeting as many existing and new clients and contacts as soon as possible over the coming weeks and months."My clients can expect a personable service from me with a proactive approach to their legal needs at all times."Jeremy says:"Since no two property instructions are ever the same, Mandy's legal experience in engaging with different types of client will ensure that their individual priorities are met in connection with a wide variety of property matters, encompassing both residential and commercial legal issues."/ENDSFor more information, contact Tallents on 01636 671881Tallents Solicitors, 3 Middlegate, NewarkEstablished in 1774 and with offices in Newark, Mansfield and Southwell, Tallents Solicitors services the legal needs of private individuals, company and commercial clients and farmers in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.We still offer a personal service to our clients and our size and structure ensures that partners are never remote from our clients. We provide a full range of legal services and our expertise covers all areas of law including:Agricultural law, criminal law, commercial and domestic property transactions, inheritance tax planning, trust and estate administration, wills and probate, commercial and general dispute resolution, employment law, company and commercial law, matrimonial and family law and children issues.In 2014, Tallents celebrated 240 years in business, having served more than nine generations of North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire people. This makes Tallents one of the oldest law firms in the county and possibly the UK.