 
News By Tag
* Reconstructionist Judaism
* Rabbis Without Borders
* Clal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ridgewood
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


Reconstructionist Rabbi from Ridgewood, N.J. is Chosen to Join Rabbis Without Borders

Rabbi Jacob M. Lieberman of Temple Israel & Jewish Community Center is among Rabbis in National Fellowship Program who will Make Jewish Wisdom a Public Good as Part of Groundbreaking Initiative
 
 
Rabbi Jacob Lieberman of Reconstructionist Congregation Beth Israel
Rabbi Jacob Lieberman of Reconstructionist Congregation Beth Israel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reconstructionist Judaism
Rabbis Without Borders
Clal

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Ridgewood - New Jersey - US

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Rabbi Jacob M. Lieberman, spiritual leader of Reconstructionist Congregation Beth Israel (RCBI) in Ridgewood, N.J. has been accepted into Rabbis Without Borders, a national fellowship program now in its seventh year. Founded in 2008, the landmark initiative was developed within Clal, The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership, to change the religious landscape. Rabbis Without Borders is a competitive rabbinic fellowship program that helps rabbis innovate using Jewish wisdom as a source for wellbeing. It is the first rabbinic network in America that spans denominations, geography and experience. Lieberman is the only Reconstructionist rabbi in this year's class.

"I am deeply honored to have been chosen for what I am sure will be a life-changing experience," said Lieberman. "The work being done by Rabbis Without Borders is strengthening synagogues and Jewish organizations, and increasing participation in Jewish life in many exciting ways. I look forward to being a part of this movement and bringing new ideas for outreach and engagement to my community."

RCBI is the Reconstructionist congregation within Temple Israel & Jewish Community Center (http://www.synagogue.org), which offers two worship alternatives: egalitarian Conservative (Temple Israel) and Reconstructionist (RCBI). Lieberman, a 2015 graduate of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, has led the congregation since July of that year.

The impact of Rabbis Without Borders is being experienced across the country through its programs in art and music, social justice, young adult outreach and education, reimagining synagogues and more. By adopting a "beyond borders" approach to their rabbinates, the rabbis report that:

·         96 percent of RWB Fellows have strengthened and increased their comfort crossing denominational and institutional boundaries.

·         91 percent of RWB Fellows have created new programs in their synagogue/organization.

·         81 percent of RWB Fellows have seen an increase in participation in programs and use of services in their synagogue or organization.

"Interest in the program has only increased over the years," said Rabbi Rebecca W. Sirbu, director of RWB. "Rabbis recognize that the religious environment has changed—from family makeup to spiritual practice. To reach people where they are and how they are, rabbis need to apply their skills in new ways. RWB offers that kind of support. Rabbis Without Borders helps rabbis better communicate in both familiar and new venues, and makes Jewish wisdom an accessible resource for the American public to help all people flourish in their lives."

Consciously adopting a pluralist approach and looking to serve all people anywhere has significantly increased these rabbis' ability to share Jewish wisdom and practices. They are no longer bound by whatever they saw as the traditional borders of their communities, and this in turn is growing the impact of Jewish wisdom on the world.

For more information about Clal's Rabbis Without Borders, contact Rabbi Rebecca Sirbu at 212-779-3300, ext. 122; rsirbu@clal.org.

###

About Rabbis Without Borders

Rabbis Without Borders is the first rabbinic network in America that spans denominations, geography and experience. Serving over 2 million people in the United States to date, it is uniquely poised to serve the needs of today's increasingly diverse American population.By envisioning a world where Jewish wisdom is a source for wellbeing for anyone anywhere, the rabbis in the RWB Network are committed to serving people wherever they may be: affiliated or not, Jewishly educated or not, with Jewish connections or none. These rabbis share their Torah in pluralistic, innovative ways grounded by a sense of service to all, transforming the rabbinate in America into a highly skilled innovative class of American religious leaders who use Judaism to help American Jews and all Americans flourish. Read more at http://rabbiswithoutborders.org/about/.

Contact
Caryn Starr-Gates, caryn@starrgates.com
Jacob Lieberman, jacobmlieberman@gmail.com
***@starrgates.com
End
Source:Temple Israel & JCC
Email:***@starrgates.com Email Verified
Tags:Reconstructionist Judaism, Rabbis Without Borders, Clal
Industry:Religion
Location:Ridgewood - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
StarrGates Business Communicatons PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share