Reconstructionist Rabbi from Ridgewood, N.J. is Chosen to Join Rabbis Without Borders
Rabbi Jacob M. Lieberman of Temple Israel & Jewish Community Center is among Rabbis in National Fellowship Program who will Make Jewish Wisdom a Public Good as Part of Groundbreaking Initiative
"I am deeply honored to have been chosen for what I am sure will be a life-changing experience,"
RCBI is the Reconstructionist congregation within Temple Israel & Jewish Community Center (http://www.synagogue.org), which offers two worship alternatives:
The impact of Rabbis Without Borders is being experienced across the country through its programs in art and music, social justice, young adult outreach and education, reimagining synagogues and more. By adopting a "beyond borders" approach to their rabbinates, the rabbis report that:
· 96 percent of RWB Fellows have strengthened and increased their comfort crossing denominational and institutional boundaries.
· 91 percent of RWB Fellows have created new programs in their synagogue/organization.
· 81 percent of RWB Fellows have seen an increase in participation in programs and use of services in their synagogue or organization.
"Interest in the program has only increased over the years," said Rabbi Rebecca W. Sirbu, director of RWB. "Rabbis recognize that the religious environment has changed—from family makeup to spiritual practice. To reach people where they are and how they are, rabbis need to apply their skills in new ways. RWB offers that kind of support. Rabbis Without Borders helps rabbis better communicate in both familiar and new venues, and makes Jewish wisdom an accessible resource for the American public to help all people flourish in their lives."
Consciously adopting a pluralist approach and looking to serve all people anywhere has significantly increased these rabbis' ability to share Jewish wisdom and practices. They are no longer bound by whatever they saw as the traditional borders of their communities, and this in turn is growing the impact of Jewish wisdom on the world.
For more information about Clal's Rabbis Without Borders, contact Rabbi Rebecca Sirbu at 212-779-3300, ext. 122; rsirbu@clal.org.
About Rabbis Without Borders
Rabbis Without Borders is the first rabbinic network in America that spans denominations, geography and experience. Serving over 2 million people in the United States to date, it is uniquely poised to serve the needs of today's increasingly diverse American population.By envisioning a world where Jewish wisdom is a source for wellbeing for anyone anywhere, the rabbis in the RWB Network are committed to serving people wherever they may be: affiliated or not, Jewishly educated or not, with Jewish connections or none. These rabbis share their Torah in pluralistic, innovative ways grounded by a sense of service to all, transforming the rabbinate in America into a highly skilled innovative class of American religious leaders who use Judaism to help American Jews and all Americans flourish. Read more at http://rabbiswithoutborders.org/
