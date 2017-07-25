News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NAWBO Central & Northern NJ Invites Women Entrepreneurs to Networking Events in August
Women Business Owners and Professionals are Welcome to Share Ideas, Make New Connections at Monthly Breakfast Meeting, Evening Open House and Mini Golf Outing
· Wed., Aug. 9 – Enjoy casual networking under the summer sky at a member's Hillsborough home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Light bites and refreshments will be served; bring business cards to share with others. The cost is $10 for NAWBO members, $15 non-members. Address will be provided upon paid registration;
· Wed., Aug. 16 – NAWBO Central & Northern NJ will hold its monthly Business Builder breakfast from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Land and Sea Diner, 20-12 Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn. The cost is $12 for NAWBO members and $15 non-members, cash only at the door. Registration and online payment are online at http://www.nawbocentraljersey.org/
· Thurs. Aug. 24 – Enjoy summer fun at NAWBO's 3rd annual Executive Women's Mini-Golf Outing at the Willowbrook Golf Center, 366 Route 46 Service Road East in Wayne. Attendees should plan to meet at 5:45 p.m. and "tee off" at 6:00 p.m. in small groups. Everyone is invited to enjoy food and drink after the round at the nearby Tilted Kilt. Cost is $8 per person at the golf course. RSVP to Caryn Starr-Gates at caryn@starrgates.com in advance for planning purposes or go to http://www.nawbocentraljersey.org/
NAWBO Central & Northern NJ draws members from throughout all counties in the northern and central portions of the state and members are also part of the national organization. For more information, visit www.nawbocentraljersey.org or see updates on Facbook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Caryn Starr-Gates
***@starrgates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 25, 2017