Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


NAWBO Central & Northern NJ Invites Women Entrepreneurs to Networking Events in August

Women Business Owners and Professionals are Welcome to Share Ideas, Make New Connections at Monthly Breakfast Meeting, Evening Open House and Mini Golf Outing
 
 
NAWBO-CNNJ covers northern and central NJ
NAWBO-CNNJ covers northern and central NJ
 
FAIR LAWN, N.J. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) – Central & Northern New Jersey chapter, invites women business owners and professionals to make new connections and enjoy some summer networking at the following events throughout the region in August:

·         Wed., Aug. 9 – Enjoy casual networking under the summer sky at a member's Hillsborough home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Light bites and refreshments will be served; bring business cards to share with others. The cost is $10 for NAWBO members, $15 non-members. Address will be provided upon paid registration; sign up at http://www.nawbocentraljersey.org/event-2619832

·         Wed., Aug.  16 – NAWBO Central & Northern NJ will hold its monthly Business Builder breakfast from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Land and Sea Diner, 20-12 Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn. The cost is $12 for NAWBO members and $15 non-members, cash only at the door. Registration and online payment are online at http://www.nawbocentraljersey.org/event-2608867. Attendees will have an opportunity to network with northern New Jersey women in business and share insights as the group brainstorms solutions to a member-presented business challenge or discuss timely business topics.

·         Thurs. Aug. 24 – Enjoy summer fun at NAWBO's 3rd annual Executive Women's Mini-Golf Outing at the Willowbrook Golf Center, 366 Route 46 Service Road East in Wayne. Attendees should plan to meet at 5:45 p.m. and "tee off" at 6:00 p.m. in small groups. Everyone is invited to enjoy food and drink after the round at the nearby Tilted Kilt. Cost is $8 per person at the golf course. RSVP to Caryn Starr-Gates at caryn@starrgates.com in advance for planning purposes or go to http://www.nawbocentraljersey.org/event-2619859.

NAWBO Central & Northern NJ draws members from throughout all counties in the northern and central portions of the state and members are also part of the national organization. For more information, visit www.nawbocentraljersey.org or see updates on Facbook page at https://www.facebook.com/nawbocentralnorthernjersey/.

Caryn Starr-Gates
Click to Share