July 19: Women Business Owners to Network at Business Builder Breakfast in Fair Lawn
Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals are Invited to Make New Contacts, Share Information about Goods and Services at Monthly Meeting of NAWBO Central & Northern NJ
Attendees will have an opportunity to network with northern New Jersey women in business and share insights as the group brainstorms solutions to a member-presented business challenge or discuss timely business topics. NAWBO Central & Northern NJ draws members from throughout all counties in the northern and central portions of the state and members are also part of the national organization.
For more information or to register for the Business Builder breakfast, visit the organization's website at www.nawbocentraljersey.org or see updates on the Facbook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Caryn Starr-Gates
201-791-4694
***@starrgates.com
