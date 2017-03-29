News By Tag
India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Outlook – Rise in Health Disorders Fuelling Growth
Mumbai, India – April 04, 2017– Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market in India 2017'. The increasing incidence of cancer and other lifestyle, as well as age-related diseases in the country, have resulted in a rise in the demand for medicines. This, in turn, is increasing demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients. The market for active pharmaceutical ingredients is forecasted to witness steady growth for the next few years.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market in India 2017 states that manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients are experiencing high demand for their products due to several reasons. With the increasing prevalence of cancer amongst Indians, the health issues faced due to the lifestyle changes, and age-related disorders, demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients are rapidly increasing. Advancements in technology have resulted in high production at low cost, boosting the growth. The imported products are mainly from China and these are low in cost compared to other countries.
However, despite increasing competition in the market, threat from exported products, and lack of uniformity in the market, it is still expected to grow in the coming years. Stringent regulations and environmental hazards are also posing as threats to the industry. Despite these hindrances in the industry, the market is expected to grow, with more players entering the market and the government taking actions to keep the situation under control and lessen the challenges.
