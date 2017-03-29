Screamy Ski - Imagine a Super Mario type game controlled by Your voice

 
KALININGRAD, Russian Federation - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- SCREAMY SKI

SCREAM TO JUMP!
Best Game to Stream on Twitch, FB, YouTube etc.
Imagine a Super Mario type game controlled by Your voice.

Use Your microphone to control skier. Scream aloud to jump higher. Collect coins to buy new skiers. Game allows to share video replays using built in video recording. Gameplay is simple but very addictive. If you like playing  Super Mario, Crossy Road, Flappy Bird and similiar games with Minecraft style greaphics give a try this game too.

Game features:

* VOICE control - simple, and fun!
* play with built in facecam for streaming your replays to Twitch, FB, YouTube etc(IOS only)
* dozens of popular characters from the classic era of the 80s and 90s
* achievements and rankings for challenging your friends

About HEXPLAY
Indie game developer inspired by the era of the 80s and 90s.
Develops games best Game to Stream on Twitch, FB, YouTube
for various mobile devices and personal computers and desktops.

HEXPLAY
Indie games to help you attract an audience
http://hexplay.com/

SCREAMY SKI: http://hexplay.com/games/screamy-ski/

Contact
Andrew Petrov
***@hexplay.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hexplay.com Email Verified
