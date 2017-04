The first official tournament of SCREAMY SKI started out with a grand prize of $1000!

600x800

The winner of the tournament will receive a grand prize of $1000! The rules are simple: Set the world highest score among all players in this game. Submitting is very simple, just click the "Share" button on the "Game Over" screen and in the "Everyplay" dialog that opens, click the e-mail icon, and after opening the mail client, enter "andrew AT hexplay DOT com" as the recipient. Also, do not forget to click the "Upload" button in the "Everyplay" dialog box to upload your replay. Registration is not required! You can improve your records again as much as you want and resubmit. The first champion of the game will be officially announced on May 15, 2017. Game URL: http://hexplay.com/games/screamy-ski/ About HEXPLAY: HEXPLAY indie game developer studio, inspired by the retro games era of the 80s and 90s. Modern retro video games with 3d pixels and 8bit.