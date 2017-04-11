 
News By Tag
* Videogames
* Retrogames
* Indiegames
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kaliningrad
  Kaliningrad
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

The first official tournament of SCREAMY SKI started out with a grand prize of $1000!

 
 
600x800
600x800
KALININGRAD, Russian Federation - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The winner of the tournament will receive a grand prize of $1000!

The rules are simple :

Set the world highest score among all players in this game from April 14, 2017 to May 14, 2017.

Submitting is very simple, just click the "Share" button on the "Game Over" screen and in the "Everyplay" dialog that opens, click the e-mail icon, and after opening the mail client, enter "andrew AT hexplay DOT com" as the recipient. Also, do not forget to click the "Upload" button in the "Everyplay" dialog box to upload your replay. Registration is not required!

You can improve your records again as much as you want and resubmit, but only in the period from April 14, 2017 to May 14, 2017.

NOTE: Please use only your voice to play the game, and any other ways of playing are not accepted.

And the first champion of the game will be officially announced on May 15, 2017.

Thanks for reading and great streaming! Let's start the battle!

Game URL: http://hexplay.com/games/screamy-ski/

About HEXPLAY
HEXPLAY indie game developer studio, inspired by the retro games era of the 80s and 90s. Modern retro video games with 3d pixels and 8bit.

STAY IN TOUCH
Be the first to hear about updates, new releases and more!
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hexplay.games
Follow us on Twitter @hexplay
Visit our web page at www.hexplay.com

Contact
Andrew Petrov
***@hexplay.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hexplay.com Email Verified
Tags:Videogames, Retrogames, Indiegames
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Kaliningrad - Kaliningrad - Russian Federation
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HEXPLAY PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share