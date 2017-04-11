News By Tag
The first official tournament of SCREAMY SKI started out with a grand prize of $1000!
The rules are simple :
Set the world highest score among all players in this game from April 14, 2017 to May 14, 2017.
Submitting is very simple, just click the "Share" button on the "Game Over" screen and in the "Everyplay" dialog that opens, click the e-mail icon, and after opening the mail client, enter "andrew AT hexplay DOT com" as the recipient. Also, do not forget to click the "Upload" button in the "Everyplay" dialog box to upload your replay. Registration is not required!
You can improve your records again as much as you want and resubmit, but only in the period from April 14, 2017 to May 14, 2017.
NOTE: Please use only your voice to play the game, and any other ways of playing are not accepted.
And the first champion of the game will be officially announced on May 15, 2017.
Thanks for reading and great streaming! Let's start the battle!
Game URL: http://hexplay.com/
About HEXPLAY
HEXPLAY indie game developer studio, inspired by the retro games era of the 80s and 90s. Modern retro video games with 3d pixels and 8bit.
