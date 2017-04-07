 
Industry News





The first official tournament of SCREAMY SKI, celebrates the launch of the game on Twitch!

If you are a streamer on the Twitch then you can take part in the first official tournament of SCREAMY SKI. The winner of the tournament will receive a grand prize of $1000!
 
 
The rules are simple :

During a live stream on Twitch, set the world highest score among all streamers in this game from April 14, 2017 to May 14, 2017.

Set Your Twitch live stream title to "SCREAMY SKI TOURNAMENT April 14, 2017 - May 14, 2017" and game name "SCREAMY SKI".

Submit Your stream URL with high score by email to [andrew AT hexplay DOT com] with subject line "SCREAMY SKI TOURNAMENT". You can improve your records again as much as you want and resubmit, but only in the period from April 14, 2017 to May 14, 2017.

And the first champion of the game will be officially announced on May 15, 2017.

Thanks for reading and great streaming! Let's start the battle!

Game URL: http://hexplay.com/games/screamy-ski/

About HEXPLAY
Indie game developer inspired by the era of the 80s and 90s.

Contact
Andrew Petrov
HEXPLAY
***@hexplay.com
