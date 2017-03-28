 
NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ozzy's Laguna FC's Christian Esnal

Ozzy's Laguna FC defender starts comeback with headed goal in 2-1 win
 
 
POTW_ChristianEsnal
POTW_ChristianEsnal
 
LOS ANGELES - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Ozzy's Laguna FC defender Christian Esnal has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. The El Salvador native netted the equalizing goal in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over SFV Scorpions FC on Sunday, April 2.

Esnal started and played 90 minutes for Ozzy's Laguna FC (4-0-1 overall), which moved to the top of the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference table with the win.

A former El Salvador Men's National Team player, Esnal's 80th-minute goal was the spark for Ozzy's Laguna FC, which added a second goal three minutes from the final whistle to take the three points.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
