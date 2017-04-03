 
Gregory Blair Signs onto Adam Steigert's New Horror Creature Feature FANG

Actor Gregory Blair has joined the team of FANG, the new monster movie from writer/director Adam Steigert.
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Award winning actor Gregory Blair (Garden Party Massacre) has signed on to play the pivotal role of Harold in FANG--the new Adam Steigert film shooting later this year.  Blair is known for offbeat characters and his role in FANG is a perfect fit for the character actor to—you'll excuse the expression—sink his teeth into.  Steigert's films are known for their offbeat characters; his much-lauded A Grim Becoming was filled with oddballs—including one played to the hilt by scream queen Melantha Blackthorne who, no coincidence, plays a leading role in FANG as well.

"I'm excited to work with Adam and Melantha," Blair says. "They both have made quite a splash in the indie horror world, so to work with them both in the same project is a double treat!" Blackthorne plays the lady of the house where our protagonists end up and Blair plays the caretaker.  But nothing is that simple in a Steigert film and Blackthorne's character proves something less than lady-like…and Blair's character proves something more than a simple, obsequious subordinate. "That's what I loved about the script," Blair says.  "You never quite know where it's going and there are surprises around every dark corner.  And Harold provides some unexpected twists of his own."

FANG tells the story of a pair of junkie thieves who, after a robbery turned murder, seek shelter at the home of distant relatives--only to find themselves stalked and hunted by creatures and forces unknown.  Steigert has let slip that at least one of the creatures is a werewolf of some sort and has even dropped an image of a very non-human clawed foot—but the identity of the lycanthrope and what other creatures might be lurking about remain a mystery.

"It's got all the ingredients horror fans love," Blair notes.  "A cabin in the woods, locked doors, a dark cellar, duplicity, danger, monsters…and a body count, of course.  What more could you want?"

FANG begins shooting this summer in upstate New York with a 2018 release planned.

For more information on FANG: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6148864/

For more information on Gregory Blair: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2489045/
