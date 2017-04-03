News By Tag
* Acting
* Horror
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gregory Blair Signs onto Adam Steigert's New Horror Creature Feature FANG
Actor Gregory Blair has joined the team of FANG, the new monster movie from writer/director Adam Steigert.
"I'm excited to work with Adam and Melantha," Blair says. "They both have made quite a splash in the indie horror world, so to work with them both in the same project is a double treat!" Blackthorne plays the lady of the house where our protagonists end up and Blair plays the caretaker. But nothing is that simple in a Steigert film and Blackthorne's character proves something less than lady-like…and Blair's character proves something more than a simple, obsequious subordinate. "That's what I loved about the script," Blair says. "You never quite know where it's going and there are surprises around every dark corner. And Harold provides some unexpected twists of his own."
FANG tells the story of a pair of junkie thieves who, after a robbery turned murder, seek shelter at the home of distant relatives--only to find themselves stalked and hunted by creatures and forces unknown. Steigert has let slip that at least one of the creatures is a werewolf of some sort and has even dropped an image of a very non-human clawed foot—but the identity of the lycanthrope and what other creatures might be lurking about remain a mystery.
"It's got all the ingredients horror fans love," Blair notes. "A cabin in the woods, locked doors, a dark cellar, duplicity, danger, monsters…and a body count, of course. What more could you want?"
FANG begins shooting this summer in upstate New York with a 2018 release planned.
For more information on FANG: http://www.imdb.com/
For more information on Gregory Blair: http://www.imdb.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 03, 2017