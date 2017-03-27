 
Aircraft appraisals and valuation seminar to be held in Dubai

This is a training seminar for aviation professionals. The lecturer is Mr. Rob Watts, Managing Director and VP Financial Solutions of Aerotask and all participants will receive a certificate of attendance by Aeropodium.
 
LONDON - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- This aviation seminar will take place on 24th April 2017 at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach hotel in Dubai, UAE and it is organised in association with Aerotask.
Aeropodium is proud to announce a high quality seminar offering an introduction to aircraft appraisals and valuation.

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO and Founder of Aeropodium pointed out that "this seminar will be an excellent source of information and a unique educational event for all participants".
The course will cover the following themes:
Introduction to aircraft appraisals (what is an aircraft appraisal, uses of aircraft appraisals, sources of aircraft appraisals, aircraft appraisal community & governance),  key aircraft appraisal definitions (half-life vs. full-life value, base value, market value / current market value / fair market value, distress value, forced sale value, and liquidation value, securitised value or lease encumbered value, salvage value and scrap value), types aircraft appraisals and valuations (desktop appraisal, extended desktop appraisal, full appraisal, comprehensive appraisal, financial appraisal), aircraft appraisal and valuation scenarios / case studies (new aircraft, mid-life aircraft, end-of-life aircraft, lease encumbered aircraft), aircraft appraisals, art or science (sample size and value ranges, economic lives, single unit sales, last off the line effects, future new technology, reconfiguration costs).
For more information about this course taking place in Dubai, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com/valuation.html
