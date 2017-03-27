 
Industry News





Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook Laptop Parts Added To Website

We added a complete line of repair parts for the Thinkpad 13 Chromebook laptop. All parts are original manufacture parts and brand new.
 
 
Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook Parts
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- We just added a new model line of laptop parts for repairing your laptop computer.  At Laptopking.com, we carry thousands of laptop repair parts and we are happy to announce that we just added Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook series parts to our website for immediate sale.

Newly added repair parts for the Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook Series.

The list includes everything you need to repair your laptop including the lcd cable, cooling fan, lcd hinges, dc jack, and much more.

We will be adding many more parts to this series every week for the immediate future.   All these parts are manufacturer original, brand new condition and in stock for immediate sale.

We welcome individuals and business to browse our ever expanding parts inventory.

Please visit our website to view these newly listed parts as well as the many other thousands of parts we carry for other major brands such as Acer and Asus.

And, if you order more than $150.00 worth of parts we will ship your order for free.

Link to the list of  Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook series other Lenovo Thinkpad and Ideapad laptop parts -

http://www.laptopking.com/searchmodelresults.asp?brand=IB...

Thank you

Sales

End
Source:
Email:***@net-star.net
