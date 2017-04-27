 
Industry News





We just added Dell Alienware 17 R2 parts to website

We are introducing Dell's Alienware gaming laptop parts to our website starting with the Alienware 17 R2 series.
 
 
Dell Alienware 17 R2 Laptop Parts
Dell Alienware 17 R2 Laptop Parts
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- We just added a new model line of laptop parts for repairing your laptop computer.  At Laptopking.com, we carry thousands of laptop repair parts and we are happy to announce that we just added Dell Alienware 17 R2 series parts to our website for immediate sale.

Newly added repair parts for the Dell Alienware Gaming 17 R2 Series.

The list includes everything you need to repair your laptop including the power button, ac adapter, dc power jack and much more.

We will be adding many more parts to this series every week for the immediate future.   All these parts are manufacturer original, brand new condition and in stock for immediate sale.

We welcome individuals and business to browse our ever expanding parts inventory.

Please visit our website to view these newly listed parts as well as the many other thousands of parts we carry for other major brands such as HP and Lenovo.

Repeat customers receive 10% off their order.

Link to the list of  Dell Alienware 17 R2 series other Dell Inspiron and Latitude laptop parts -

http://www.laptopking.com/searchmodelresults.asp?brand=de...

Thank you

Sales

Laptop King
***@net-star.net
***@net-star.net
