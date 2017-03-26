News By Tag
ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE -- On April First, only Fools would fail to Rush In
Despite a day reserved for fools, two stellar novels by Michael Vorhis still cater to the savvy and the literate
Per FreeFlight, Vorhis' newly relaunched first novel ARCHANGEL has consistently drawn impressive reviews. Author Robert DeCoteau called ARCHANGEL, "The Great American Novel," and added, "...a class five hurricane...sheer storytelling genius...takes fiction from good to great." Noted author and publisher Emily Hill of A.V.Harrison Publishing wrote, "Vorhis more than holds his own. He has style...the presence and skill to stir in the most three-dimensional characters any novelist has a right to claim." Astute readers report a superlative narrative style and an inability to put the novel down.
A screenplay project for ARCHANGEL is now in the works, they reveal.
The FreeFlight Publishing press office points out that OPEN DISTANCE is different from Vorhis' first work. "Different setting, characters, theme...and it adds the 'malevolence of nature' aspect. But despite vivid, perilous events, the heart and soul of OPEN DISTANCE is still heart, and soul."
Based loosely on a popular short story published in 1996, OPEN DISTANCE centers around an intrepid world of high profile, high risk international rivalry, says FreeFlight. Adds Vorhis, "The plot unveils a technologically new extreme competition concept around which the story wraps. It's still an edge-of-the-
Despite some days being dedicated to fools, ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE are both available to savvy readers all day, all year. Adds Vorhis, "Those who are not fools are already in the know. For those who may yet be, despair not--ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE can be your path to brilliance."
Acclaimed in 26 countries, ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE are available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions (https://www.amazon.com/
