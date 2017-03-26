 
ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE -- On April First, only Fools would fail to Rush In

Despite a day reserved for fools, two stellar novels by Michael Vorhis still cater to the savvy and the literate
 
 
ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE
ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE
 
FREMONT, Calif. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- After a half decade of worldwide appeal for mystery/suspense novel ARCHANGEL by Michael Vorhis, and another three years of critical acclaim for his equally powerful OPEN DISTANCE, FreeFlight Publishing reminds that both titles are hardly the stuff read by fools.

Per FreeFlight, Vorhis' newly relaunched first novel ARCHANGEL has consistently drawn impressive reviews. Author Robert DeCoteau called ARCHANGEL, "The Great American Novel," and added, "...a class five hurricane...sheer storytelling genius...takes fiction from good to great."  Noted author and publisher Emily Hill of A.V.Harrison Publishing wrote, "Vorhis more than holds his own. He has style...the presence and skill to stir in the most three-dimensional characters any novelist has a right to claim."  Astute readers report a superlative narrative style and an inability to put the novel down.

A screenplay project for ARCHANGEL is now in the works, they reveal.

The FreeFlight Publishing press office points out that OPEN DISTANCE is different from Vorhis' first work. "Different setting, characters, theme...and it adds the 'malevolence of nature' aspect. But despite vivid, perilous events, the heart and soul of OPEN DISTANCE is still heart, and soul."

Based loosely on a popular short story published in 1996, OPEN DISTANCE centers around an intrepid world of high profile, high risk international rivalry, says FreeFlight.  Adds Vorhis, "The plot unveils a technologically new extreme competition concept around which the story wraps. It's still an edge-of-the-seat thriller, but it skirts the edges of science fiction as well. Very tense story--the danger needle is off the scale. But at its core it's about the destructive human emotions that drive its events. And naturally there's also the element of romance, which serves as a catalyst for sentiment and decision...and its effect on the story is powerful."

Despite some days being dedicated to fools, ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE are both available to savvy readers all day, all year.  Adds Vorhis, "Those who are not fools are already in the know.  For those who may yet be, despair not--ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE can be your path to brilliance."  Then, "Of course, I myself proudly remain a fool--for life, love and masterful works."

Acclaimed in 26 countries, ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE are available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions (https://www.amazon.com/s/keywords=Michael+Vorhis), from Barnes & Noble in paperback and Nook eBook editions (http://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Michael+Vorhis), from Kobo bookstores online (https://www.kobo.com/nl/en/Search/Query?q=Michael+Vorhis) and from the Apple iBookstore online (https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/michael-vorhis/id422436028?mt=11).

