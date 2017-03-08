News By Tag
* Kobo
* Plus
* Bestseller
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE -- Now available on Kobo Plus
The two stellar novels by Michael Vorhis can now be accessed via KOBO PLUS.
Per FreeFlight, Vorhis' first novel ARCHANGEL has consistently drawn impressive reviews. Noted author and publisher Emily Hill of A.V.Harrison Publishing wrote, "Vorhis more than holds his own. He has style...the presence, and skill, to stir in the most three dimensional characters any novelist has a right to claim." Author Robert DeCoteau called ARCHANGEL, "The Great American Novel," and added, "...a class five hurricane...sheer storytelling genius...takes fiction from good to great." Readers report a superlative narrative style and their inability to put the novel down.
The FreeFlight Publishing press office said that OPEN DISTANCE is different from Vorhis' first work. "Different setting, characters, theme...and it adds the 'malevolence of nature' aspect. But despite vivid, perilous events, the heart and soul of OPEN DISTANCE is still heart, and soul." Based loosely on a popular short story published in 1996, OPEN DISTANCE centers around an intrepid world of high profile, high risk international rivalry, says FreeFlight. Vorhis adds, "The plot unveils a technologically new extreme competition concept around which the story wraps. It's still an edge-of-the-
ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE are both now available to readers in eBook form via Kobo Plus--including the free 30-day trial of that service--as well as on all other popular sales channels--links are below. (They also appear in the Apple iBookstore, and on cyber-shelves worldwide as a high quality paperback.)
[Acclaimed in 26 countries, fiction novels ARCHANGEL and OPEN DISTANCE are available at Kobo & Kobo Plus Nederlands(https://www.kobo.com/
Contact
FreeFlight Publishing
***@vorhis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse