Best Friend Plays the Part of Best Friend in Brelby's Space Junk

 
 
Matt Clarke.
Matt Clarke.
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Luke is having a bit of a crisis. He just broke up with his girlfriend, Jenny. This should be seen as a good thing until Luke gets cold feet. He is so scared of being alone that he calls Jenny to try to work things out. He's got one night to get his love life back on track. There is one problem. A mysterious metal object has crashed through his roof burying itself into his sofa and almost setting the apartment on fire. To make matters worse, the object keeps beeping and making strange noises. With the help of his former best friend Kaz, Luke has to take care of the still smoldering couch, figure out what to do with this mystery object from space, fend off the pair of FBI agents who have shown up to investigate, hold back warm feelings towards his medical student neighbor, and find a clean shirt - all so he can make it to dinner on time to save a relationship he isn't sure he wants to save after all.

"Space Junk is zany, it's funny, it's a new work, it's been developed totally by local talent," actor Matt Clarke said. "Most important though, it's fun and it has heart."

Clarke is an Award-winning actor and ASU graduate whose credits include John Perovich's missing grace, Brelby's Night of Shorts, and The Bridge Initiative's Life Support. He claims to enjoy "deep conversations and car karaoke." Clarke plays the role of Kaz, for which he is uniquely qualified.

"Cody Goulder is one of my best friends in the whole wide world," said Clarke. "I am lucky enough to hear many of his ideas as he comes up with them, and as they bounce around in that goofy, lovable noggin of his. Space Junk is a concept that has been with Cody for years, and it's been wonderful hearing and seeing its evolution from broad concept to finished script. My first impression was, honestly, pride – not in anything I had done, but in my friend for creating it. This was his baby, which he had put so much time and effort into, and here it finally was."

Clarke's friendship with the playwright gives him a singular perspective. "The best part of this experience has been having the opportunity to see this play's growth from inception to staging," he said. "To see the broad ideas become plot points and character. Then, in turn, seeing the plot points developed by the always-insightful (director) Luke Gomez and the characters fleshed out by my naturally hilarious co-stars. I am truly grateful to be seeing this show develop a soul, and work with such talented creators in this process."

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

Space Junk plays April 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 9, 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Space Junk is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:

Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Source:Brelby Theatre Company
Email:***@universalaccessproductions.org Email Verified
