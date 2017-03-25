News By Tag
Best Friend Plays the Part of Best Friend in Brelby's Space Junk
"Space Junk is zany, it's funny, it's a new work, it's been developed totally by local talent," actor Matt Clarke said. "Most important though, it's fun and it has heart."
Clarke is an Award-winning actor and ASU graduate whose credits include John Perovich's missing grace, Brelby's Night of Shorts, and The Bridge Initiative's Life Support. He claims to enjoy "deep conversations and car karaoke." Clarke plays the role of Kaz, for which he is uniquely qualified.
"Cody Goulder is one of my best friends in the whole wide world," said Clarke. "I am lucky enough to hear many of his ideas as he comes up with them, and as they bounce around in that goofy, lovable noggin of his. Space Junk is a concept that has been with Cody for years, and it's been wonderful hearing and seeing its evolution from broad concept to finished script. My first impression was, honestly, pride – not in anything I had done, but in my friend for creating it. This was his baby, which he had put so much time and effort into, and here it finally was."
Clarke's friendship with the playwright gives him a singular perspective. "The best part of this experience has been having the opportunity to see this play's growth from inception to staging," he said. "To see the broad ideas become plot points and character. Then, in turn, seeing the plot points developed by the always-insightful (director) Luke Gomez and the characters fleshed out by my naturally hilarious co-stars. I am truly grateful to be seeing this show develop a soul, and work with such talented creators in this process."
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Space Junk plays April 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 9, 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Space Junk is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
