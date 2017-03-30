News By Tag
John Walsh, President/CEO of SightSpan Inc. named Chairman of the IAFCI BSA/AML Industry Group
We are pleased to announce that John Walsh, President/CEO of SightSpan Inc, has been named Chairman of the BSA/AML Industry Group for the IAFCI.
About IAFCI
The association, a non-profit international organization, will provide services and an environment within which information about financial fraud, fraud investigation and fraud prevention methods can be collected, exchanged and taught for the common good of the financial payment industry and our global society.
In response to increasing transaction card crime, a group of credit card investigators and law enforcement professionals organized the International Association of Credit Card Investigators (IACCI) in 1968. In 1996, the membership responded to the fraud scene by changing the name of the organization to the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators. IAFCI gives professional investigators national and international investigative capabilities to establish effective financial crimes programs. Members work to eradicate fraudulent financial transactions, to promote a complete exchange of criminal intelligence and to apprehend and prosecute lawbreakers. The expansion of IACCI to IAFCI mirrors that of payment systems use and acceptance throughout the world. Chapters have been formed across the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, Africa and Asia. Members come from all levels of law enforcement, prosecution, security and every segment of the financial transaction industry.
For additional information visit; https://www.iafci.org
About SightSpan
Some of the largest financial institutions in the world rely on SightSpan and its solutions to mitigate compliance risk and uncover financial crime around the globe. SightSpan also assists businesses and governments in keeping people safe in dangerous or high risk situations, protecting physical and digital assets around the globe, dealing with threat financing, money laundering and general illicit financial activities. They also design communications and training programs to better assist citizens. For more information on SightSpan, visit: http://www.sightspan.com
