April Wills, CEO of SightSpan Inc. to speak at Mooresville Professional Womens Network Event
Along with a full breakfast, networking opportunities and self-introductions, April Wills from SightSpan, Inc. will be this month's speaker, Topic "Situational Awareness; Protecting your country, your community and your family".
About our speaker: April Wills has been Operations Manager for SightSpan Inc. since 2010. With over 15 years of experience in human resources, operations, risk management and security, she brings both domestic and global experience to SightSpan across all fronts. In 2015 April was named Chief Operating Officer of SightSpan Security Inc. In 2016, she was named Chief Operating Officer of SightSpan Inc. April's experience includes global sales, marketing, accounting, asset management, risk management, security, risk assessments, loss prevention, as well as creating and implementing effective international operational methodologies. April has a proven track record in addressing challenges, and designing effective solutions with positive economic impacts. April's experience with SightSpan Risk Management, SightSpan Tech and SightSpan Security International conveys a global perspective, which greatly benefits United States clients and staff. Prior to joining SightSpan, April was the Director of Operations for an international technology and software firm. She developed the corporate policies and procedures, including benefits programs and accounting processes used by associates, in the United States and abroad.
For questions about this event.. please call 704-664-3898 or visit http://www.mooresvillenc.org
