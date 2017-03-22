 
News By Tag
* #RiskMangement
* Administration
* Sightspan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mooresville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

April Wills, CEO of SightSpan Inc. to speak at Mooresville Professional Womens Network Event

Along with a full breakfast, networking opportunities and self-introductions, April Wills from SightSpan, Inc. will be this month's speaker, Topic "Situational Awareness; Protecting your country, your community and your family".
 
 
April Wills
April Wills
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
#RiskMangement
Administration
Sightspan

Industry:
Business

Location:
Mooresville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Events

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mooresville Chamber of Commerce Professional Women's Network (PWN)  will be meeting on Thursday, April 6th from 8-9:30a at Springhill Suites, 121 Gateway Blvd.  PWN meetings are held the first Thursday of each month. Doors Open 7:45a for networking, breakfast and seating.  $5 cash per person payable at the door, all ladies are encouraged to attend and bring business cards.

About our speaker:  April Wills has been Operations Manager for SightSpan Inc. since 2010. With over 15 years of experience in human resources,   operations, risk management and security, she brings both domestic and global experience to SightSpan across all fronts.  In 2015 April was named Chief Operating Officer of SightSpan Security Inc.  In 2016, she was named Chief Operating Officer of SightSpan Inc.  April's experience includes global sales, marketing, accounting, asset management, risk management, security, risk assessments, loss prevention, as well as creating and implementing effective international operational methodologies. April has a proven track record in addressing challenges, and designing effective solutions with positive economic impacts.  April's experience with SightSpan Risk Management, SightSpan Tech and SightSpan Security International conveys a global perspective, which greatly benefits United States clients and staff. Prior to joining SightSpan, April was the Director of Operations for an international technology and software firm. She developed the corporate policies and procedures, including benefits programs and accounting processes used by associates, in the United States and abroad.

For questions about this event.. please call 704-664-3898 or visit http://www.mooresvillenc.org
End
Source:
Email:***@sightspan.com Email Verified
Phone:7046630074
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SightSpan Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share