 
News By Tag
* Risk Management
* Sightspan
* Advisory Board
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mooresville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

John Walsh, CEO of SightSpan Inc. named to the Advisory Board of fiNEST

SightSpan, a leading provider of risk management and security solutions, today announced John Walsh, CEO SightSpan Inc., has been named to the Advisory Board of fiNEST.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Risk Management
Sightspan
Advisory Board

Industry:
Business

Location:
Mooresville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Executives

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- SightSpan Inc. today announced John Walsh, CEO, has been appointed to the Advisory Board by fiNEST. With the appointment of Mr. Walsh, fiNEST's Advisory Board consists of 6 members, including: Mathias Sundin, a Member of Parliament in Sweden, Mark Easley, startup advisor/investor named 'Most Noteworthy Startup Investor' in 2017, Jameson Lopp, a software engineer who has contributed to a variety of Bitcoin projects, Michael Tedesco, CEO of Appraisal Nation, and John Bridge, co-chair of the cyber-fraud industry group for the IAFCI.

Faruk Okcetin, Co-Founder and CEO of fiNEST commented, "John Walsh is one of America's preemptive authorities on global security, risk management and compliance. Having Mr. Walsh as an advisor provides us with expertise that's second to none. His remarkable background and expertise will provide our team with the guidance to achieve our long-term vision of building a more virtuous cycle of home ownership while reducing risk and complexity for aspiring homeowners and the community as a whole."

"I am delighted to join the board and look forward to working with Faruk and the rest of the team as fiNEST continues to build a low-risk economic marketplace,"  stated John. "fiNEST is uniquely positioned in the real-estate space to take advantage of the demand and innovative features of blockchain."

About SightSpan SightSpan headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, with additional offices in New York, Winston-Salem, Miami, Montreal, New Zealand and in the Middle East. is a multinational advisory group with local and international expertise focused on risk management and security matters. Some of the largest financial institutions in the world rely on SightSpan and its solutions to mitigate compliance risk and uncover financial crime around the globe. SightSpan also assists businesses and governments in keeping people safe in dangerous or high risk situations, protecting physical and digital assets around the globe, dealing with threat financing, money laundering and general illicit financial activities. They also design communications and training programs to better assist citizens. For more information on SightSpan, visit: www.sightspan.com

About fiNEST fiNEST combines rewards-based crowdfunding with traditional mortgages for aspiring home buyers creating a marketplace for borrowers and lenders built on Blockchain technology. Utilizing the fiNEST Marketplace®, consumers can set up campaigns and grow their down payment through rewards-based crowdfunding, contributions, and education while building a modern individual qualification standard (IQS). As down payment and individual qualification goals are reached, fiNEST Lending® will automatically match each home buyer with the best loan product creating a more virtuous cycle in real estate. fiNEST reduces risky loans, lowers economic uncertainty in real estate, and helps home buyers build substantial down payments. In addition to changing the home buying paradigm, co-founders Faruk Okcetin and Eric Porper are committed to building community-based solutions to help lower homelessness and create a more virtuous cycle of home ownership throughout United States and the world. For more information on fiNEST, visit: www.finesttoken.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sightspan.com
Posted By:***@sightspan.com Email Verified
Phone:704-663-0074
Tags:Risk Management, Sightspan, Advisory Board
Industry:Business
Location:Mooresville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SightSpan Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share