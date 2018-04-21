News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John Walsh, CEO of SightSpan Inc. named to the Advisory Board of fiNEST
SightSpan, a leading provider of risk management and security solutions, today announced John Walsh, CEO SightSpan Inc., has been named to the Advisory Board of fiNEST.
Faruk Okcetin, Co-Founder and CEO of fiNEST commented, "John Walsh is one of America's preemptive authorities on global security, risk management and compliance. Having Mr. Walsh as an advisor provides us with expertise that's second to none. His remarkable background and expertise will provide our team with the guidance to achieve our long-term vision of building a more virtuous cycle of home ownership while reducing risk and complexity for aspiring homeowners and the community as a whole."
"I am delighted to join the board and look forward to working with Faruk and the rest of the team as fiNEST continues to build a low-risk economic marketplace,"
About SightSpan SightSpan headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, with additional offices in New York, Winston-Salem, Miami, Montreal, New Zealand and in the Middle East. is a multinational advisory group with local and international expertise focused on risk management and security matters. Some of the largest financial institutions in the world rely on SightSpan and its solutions to mitigate compliance risk and uncover financial crime around the globe. SightSpan also assists businesses and governments in keeping people safe in dangerous or high risk situations, protecting physical and digital assets around the globe, dealing with threat financing, money laundering and general illicit financial activities. They also design communications and training programs to better assist citizens. For more information on SightSpan, visit: www.sightspan.com
About fiNEST fiNEST combines rewards-based crowdfunding with traditional mortgages for aspiring home buyers creating a marketplace for borrowers and lenders built on Blockchain technology. Utilizing the fiNEST Marketplace®
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse