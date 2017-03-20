News By Tag
Remote mobile payments outpace in-store, reports yStats.com publication
A new market report was made available by yStats.com, called "Global Mobile Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" that includes citations that forecast remote mobile payments as outpacing in-store mobile device payments.
However, the value of in-store global mobile payment transactions has increased. Contactless payment user penetration amounts now to over one in three people of the banked population from select countries across the globe. Cited within this yStats.com report, mobile wallets have reached double digit rates of use from E-Commerce consumers in multiple countries such as China, the UK, and Australia.
Several surveys within the yStats.com report refer to convenience as the top driving factor of increased mobile payment penetration. South Korea provides an example where mobile payments are highly valued due to convenience and quick processing speed. Nevertheless, payment security and personal data protection concerns still persist, deterring customers from making more mobile payments.
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
