Living Advantage, Inc.'s Third Annual "Intro to Robo" on April 21st
"Intro to Robo" is a fun, exciting, and interesting introduction to the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.)
We are also excited to announce that U.S. Representative Karen Bass will be one of our featured guests attending "Intro to Robo" Congresswoman Bass has been a longtime supporter of Living Advantage and the foster youth we serve. Her dedication to representing underserved youth is an inspiration to Living Advantage, and we look forward to hearing her speak about how she's addressing the struggles that our youth face.
In addition, Kevin Kim, from the MAD MAC Foundation will be joining us at "Intro to Robo." Entertainment and music will be provided and sponsored by his non-profit foundation, MAD MAC. He will provide his inspiration via storytelling that is relatable and "keeps it real." In addition to Kim, MAD MAC Foundation/IS5 Technologies Co-Founder Iddris Sanduwill be speaking. He is an eighteen-year old technologist, entrepreneur, and engineer, who was recently awarded the Boys and Girls Club's "Youth of the Year." We hope he'll motivate our youth to recognize and pursue their potential just as he has.
"Foster Girl Turned Glamour Girl" TV personality, Entrepreneur & Feminine Leadership Expert, Ungenita Prevost, will be sharing how she transformed her life after being "aged out' of the system! She's been named "The Tony Robbins of Beauty", a top-rated speaker and consultant, she has delivered her Triple Threat formula (Brains, Business and Beauty) to thousands of people all over the world through webinars, teleseminars, guest speaking and live events.
We are excited to have invited celebrities such as Tasha Smith, Chad Coleman, Meagan Good, Queen Latifah and several more who have giving back to our community in which we hope they can attend.
About USC Civic Engagement
The Civic Engagement Initiative is housed at the Price School of Public Policy at the University of Southern California. One of its primary goals is to partner with residents and civic leaders to create living examples of how participatory democracy and governance works in local neighborhoods and institutions.
AboutKaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente is an integrated managed care consortium, based in Oakland, California, United States, founded in 1945. As of 2014, Kaiser Permanente operates in eight states and the District of Columbia, and is the largest managed care organization in the United States. With over 60 years' experience in this field, Kaiser Permanente offers the highest quality health care to the community.
About Congresswoman Bass
As a native of Los Angeles, Congressmember Bass currently represents California's 37th Congressional district in the United States House of Representatives. In her first term, Congressmember Bass co-created the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth. Before, she represented the 47th district in the California State Assembly from 2004 to 2010, and was the second woman, and third African American Speaker of the California State Assembly from 2008 until 2010.
About Kevin Kim Founder of MAD MAC Foundation
As the founder of MAD MAC, Kevin Kim has touched the lives of countless youth throughout Los Angeles County by providing leadership development, job placement, education and skills training to underserved populations. The mission of his non-profit organization, established in 1996, is to provide innovative, cost-effective, accessible approaches to assist with the problems at risk youth and adults face in society.
About Living Advantage, Inc.
Living Advantage, Inc.'s mission is to utilize innovative technology, social networking and media to reduce unemployment, homelessness and incarceration for foster youth. We offer continuous support for their education, career, housing, and wellness needs, but also provide the financial and independent living skills necessary for self-sufficiency that will further their success in having a better quality of life upon aging out of the foster care system.
About Ungenita Prevost
Ungenitabuilt an organization of 1000+ associates worldwide for a Billion Dollar Wellness Company in 2007; and she created an online business where she combined her other talents of writing, marketing, speaking and coaching in 2009. She has worked with a number of Fortune 500 Companies like Macy`s, Century 21, Supercuts, The Body Shop, and Regis Salon. Moreover, she worked in front of the camera with some of the world's most Glamorous and Influential Celebrities like Steven Spielberg, Janet Jackson & Ashton Kutcher in the Entertainment Industry as an Actress, Dancer, and Body Double. She's also been a spokes-model for major brands like Sony, Nike, Mitsubishi and Victoria Secret's.
You can find more information at http://www.livingadvantageinc.org/
Media Contact
Pamela R. Clay
3237316471
info@livingadvantageinc.org
