 
News By Tag
* LivingAdvantageInc
* #TiffanyHaddish
* #TheBreaImprov
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Suitcase Drive for Foster Youth with Tiffany Haddish and Living Advantage, Inc

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
LivingAdvantageInc
#TiffanyHaddish
#TheBreaImprov

Industry:
Event

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Living Advantage, Inc. is excited to announce that Tiffany Haddish will be working with Living Advantage for her Suitcase Drive for Foster Youth Campaign for her upcoming shows on Friday, September 8th at 7:30pm & 9:45pm and Saturday, September 9th at 7pm & 9:30pm at Brea Improv Comedy Club. By donating and bringing a new suitcase to the show, you can participate in a VIP Meet & Greet after the show, except Saturday's last show, that includes a picture with Tiffany. Please all bags must be new & unused.

The Improv comedy club franchise was first founded in a single location by Budd Friedman in 1963. Since then, its venue grew immensely popular. Nearly every big name in comedy has performed in the Improv locations such as Eddie Murphy, Mike Epps, Jim Belushi, Chaunte Wayans of the Famous Wayans Family, Jay Leno, Bill Cosby,  Jimmy Fallon and now as a rising star, Tiffany Haddish.

From Foster Care to Super Star: As she bursts into the spotlight with her breakout role in Girls Trip, it's hard to picture Tiffany Haddish as anything but a born comedy star. Her road to success was tough when her mother was diagnosed with mental illness after a car accident when she was 9 years old. She ended up in foster care and found her calling after her social worker gave her an ultimatum and pushed her to attend a comedy camp that she discovered her passion for performing.

Now, the actress, 37, is starring alongside Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith in the new comedy Girls Trip —playing the wildest member of a tight-knit crew of college girlfriends. She thinks about how she can give back to all the foster children of America.  When she had to move from home to home they gave her belongings to her in a trash bag and for a long time she felt like trash. Now she says, "Every child that is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase and a safe place to lay their head. I want to help with the suitcase part."

She is taking her Tiffany Haddish Suitcase Drive for Foster Youth on her tour and has partnered with Living Advantage, Inc. that will help with the safe place part!  For 21 years, Living Advantage has dedicated their mission to ensure foster youth have support and know that America cares about them.  Most people feel they have to adopt or be a foster parent, but Living Advantage, Inc. gives them alternative ways to support and Tiffany's Suitcase drive is one of them.

Enjoy a fun night out while helping our foster youth. By donating a bag, you get to participate in a VIP Meet & Greet after the show except Saturday's last show that includes a picture with Tiffany. Please all bags must be new & unused. For more information on how you can donate a bag contact us at (323) 731-6471 or visit our website at www.LivingAdvantageInc.org.

About Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after comedic talents in television and film. Haddish can currently be seen starring in Universal's Girls Trip alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. Girls Trip had the highest opening for an R rated comedy in the past two years and VanityFair.com called Haddish "the funniest woman alive." Additionally, she just premiered her debut comedy special for Showtime titled Tiffany Haddish: SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood, and she will also be seen starring alongside Tracy Morgan in the new TBS show, The Last O.G., which is slated to premiere later this year.

About Living Advantage, Inc.

Living Advantage enriches the lives of every child in the foster care system nationally by decreasing the risk of unemployment, homelessness, poverty, sex trafficking, drug abuse and incarceration. We offer continuous support for their education, career, housing, and wellness needs by utilizing innovative technology, mass media and collaboration. We also provide financial independent living skills necessary for them to emerge self-sufficient and productive members of society.

The Brea Improv

Is located at 120 S Brea Blvd, Brea, CA 92821 (https://maps.google.com/?q=120+S+Brea+Blvd,+Brea,+CA+9282...) Phone: (714)-482-0700 brea.improv.com. The best improv comedy shows are based around fun improvisational games that get the comedic juices flowing and keep the audience engaged. If you are ready to have a night filled with laughter and hilarious entertainment, then come check out The Improv from Hollywood, CA to Chicago, IL to Washington, DC http://improv.com/

End
Source:
Email:***@livingadvantageinc.org Email Verified
Tags:LivingAdvantageInc, #TiffanyHaddish, #TheBreaImprov
Industry:Event
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LivingAdvantageInc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share