Living Advantage, Inc. Received $31,300 From USC Good Neighbors Campaign

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.) is excited to announce that we have received $31,300 from USC Good Neighbors campaign as a partial grant averaging $3,300 per student for 1 year which is only $77 a week. LA, Inc. enriches the lives of every child in the foster care system nationally by decreasing the risk of unemployment, homelessness, welfare, sex trafficking, drug abuse and incarceration.

The focus of USC Good Neighbors Campaign is to support collaborative efforts that address community needs in the neighborhoods surrounding the University Park and/or Health Sciences campuses. USC staff, faculty and friends come together every October to help USC become a great neighbor since 1994. They have donated $20 million dollars in support of USC community in past 22 years.

LA, Inc. has expanded their tutoring & case management services in 2 USC Family of Schools. There are 6 USC departments partnered in this program that has produced positive outcomes for over 225 underserved students. We hired USC students as paid tutors, case managers, CS engineers & data analysts to capture progress and evaluate program.

Moreover, our annual USC Galen Center event "Intro to Robo" has brought exposure to STEM/Robotics academic & career activities to students & community members. USC Civic Engagement has been a solid partner of LA, Inc. in past six years. Kaiser Permanente has also been very generous with a contribution of $1,000.00 that helped us get started with our $999,000 fundraising campaign with major TV channels and radio stations to increase exposure and solidify partnerships like CBS 2/9, NBC 4, ABC 7, iHeart Radio, & ESPN. KCAL 9 made a mistake stating we received $1 million from Kaiser Permanente when they aired us on their TV news.

U.S. Representative Karen Bass was also one of our featured guests attending "Intro to Robo". Congresswoman Bass has been a longtime supporter of LA, Inc. and the foster youth we serve. Her dedication in being the National Spokesperson for foster youth is an inspiration.

In addition, Southern CA Edison, Public Counsel, and LA Department of Water & Power just to name a few supports LA, Inc. with resources, In-Kind contributions and monetary gifts.  Using social media, like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn draws more donors, partners, celebrities and our foster children followers & shows them ways they can support without being a foster parent or adopting.  Check out www.LivingAdvantageInc.org for celebrities like Chad Coleman and Tiffany Haddish. We worked with Tiffany Haddish and USC Special Event Committee for the Open House Party this year at USC on August 20th, 2017. She is taking her Tiffany Haddish Suitcase Drive for Foster Youth on her tour and has partnered with LA, Inc. to help us reach the goal of being the leader in the foster care industry.

About USC Civic Engagement

The Civic Engagement Initiative is housed at the Price School of Public Policy at the University of Southern California. One of its primary goals is to partner with residents and civic leaders to create living examples of how participatory democracy and governance works in local neighborhoods and institutions.

AboutKaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is an integrated managed care (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Integrated_delivery_system)consortium (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consortium), based in Oakland, California (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oakland,_California), United States, founded in 1945. As of 2014, Kaiser Permanente operates in eight states and the District of Columbia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washington,_D.C.), and is the largest managed care (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Managed_care) organization in the United States. With over 60 years' experience in this field, Kaiser Permanente offers the highest quality health care to the community.

About Congresswoman Bass

As a native of Los Angeles, Congressmember Bass currently represents California's 37th Congressional district in the United States House of Representatives. In her first term, Congressmember Bass co-created the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth (http://fosteryouthcaucus-karenbass.house.gov/). Before, she represented the 47th district in the California State Assembly (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_State_Assembly) from 2004 to 2010, and was the second woman, and third African American Speaker of the California State Assembly from 2008 until 2010.

About Living Advantage, Inc.

Living Advantage, Inc.'s mission is to utilize innovative technology, social networking and media to reduce unemployment, homelessness and incarceration for foster youth. We offer continuous support for their education, career, housing, and wellness needs, but also provide the financial and independent living skills necessary for self-sufficiency that will further their success in having a better quality of life upon aging out of the foster care system.

About Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after comedic talents in television and film. Haddish can currently be seen starring in Universal's Girls Trip alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. Girls Trip had the highest opening for an R rated comedy in the past two years and VanityFair.com called Haddish "the funniest woman alive." Additionally, she just premiered her debut comedy special for Showtime titled Tiffany Haddish: SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood, and she will also be seen starring alongside Tracy Morgan in the new TBS show, The Last O.G., which is slated to premiere later this year.

