PureLink Adds Scaling Capabilities to its HTX Matrix Switchers
New HTX-RX-S HDBaseT Up/Downscaling Receiver Extends UHD/4K Signals up to 330 Feet
PureLink's HTX-4400-U or HTX-8800-U 4K HDBaseT Matrix Switchers integrate HDBaseT 5Play Technology, bundling video and audio signals, bi-directional control, Ethernet, and power into a single cable. All models support HDCP 2.2 content over HDBaseT with resolutions from 480i to 4K@60Hz (4:2:0) up to 330 ft. Flexible control options include IR, RS-232, LAN, and Ethernet port for easy third party device networking. The system features PureLink's comprehensive EDID/HDCP Management System, offering powerful plug-and-play connectivity between various sources and remote displays.
"The HTX-Rx-S provides high-performance up/downscaling capabilities at Ultra HD/4K resolutions,"
"Bringing scaling capabilities to a state of the art 4K switcher like the HTX brings even more value to our customers," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "Embodying PureLink's world-class innovations in EDID management and video processing, the HTX-U series offers a full-featured Ultra HD/4K HDBaseT signal management system designed to simplify and enhance integration in a variety of conferencing, presentation, and home theater applications,"
For more information about PureLink's new HTX-RX-S scaling receiver, please call 201-488-3232 or go to the HTX Series section of their website at www.purelinkav.com.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
