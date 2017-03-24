 
Jaimie Hope Needs Your Help for Her Next Book

 
 
March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring may have just sprung, but author Jaimie Hope is already planning ahead. No, she's not just thinking about summer plans, she's thinking even further than that. While most of the northeast portion of the United States was buried under two feet or more of snow, Jaimie Hope was plotting a new children's book, with a Halloween theme. In February, Hope announced she would be releasing the eighth volume of The Adventures of Baby Jaimie series, The Adventures of Baby Jaimie: Trick or Treat, Smell my Feet! in time for Halloween this year. On the surface that might sound rather boring and ordinary, but Hope assures it's anything but. For those unfamiliar with the series, it focuses on a main character that has a physical disability and is based on the author's own childhood.

"When I was growing up, the question of what I was going to be for Halloween was hard; second only to "What do you want to be when you grow up?" It was something that was pondered months in advance. Now, the Halloween experience for the disabled child seems to be going to a whole new level, year-long planning to come up with a costume that uses the necessary mobility aides."

The author went on to explain that due to this new change, writing this latest book isn't as easy as other books in the series. She is once again spending a great deal of time pondering the best Halloween costume option, though this time it isn't for herself. She is completely stumped and is asking for the public's help in choosing a Halloween costume for Baby Jaimie, so the author is holding a contest.

To enter:

Send your costume idea (with a picture if available) along with your name and the first name of your child (if entering on a child's behalf) and email address to Back2BasicsPublishing@gmail.com.

Prize Package:

If your idea is chosen, you and your child will be characterized in the book,

You will receive:

A personalized autograph copy of The Adventures of Baby Jaimie: Trick or Treat, Smell my Feet! and bookmark

A The Adventures of Baby Jaimie: Trick or Treat, Smell my Feet! t-shirt

A The Adventures of Baby Jaimie: Trick or Treat, Smell my Feet! tote bag

All entries must be received no later than July 1st. The winner will be notified by email by Monday, July 3rd.
