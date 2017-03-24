News By Tag
BILLIONAIRE To Release "Cheap Credit" EP on March 31st via Blue Mary Records
RELEASE DATE: 31st March
LABEL: Blue Mary Records
"Dragging guitar notes stretch out over ticking percussion, like a fight song that's gotten stuck in a mire of hard-faced reality."
Consequence of Sound
"An idiosyncratic talent, Billionaire fuses a sense of sonic daring with an appreciation of the culture that surrounds him."
Clash Music
"Billionaire's sound is minimal, moody and mysterious. Whilst his lyrics conjure thoughts of contradictions, irony and blunt honesty."
Wonderland
"…washed out guitars, dance based drum beats and an echo of electronica…
Earmilk
Prolific songwriter John Sterry, aka BILLIONAIRE, will release his new EP, 'Cheap Credit!' through Blue Mary Records on 31st March. Fresh from touring the US while fronting seminal post-punk group GANG OF FOUR, BILLIONAIRE has supported BØRNS in 2016, and has received recent support from BBC Radio 1's Huw Stephens, BBC Radio London's Gary Crowley and Abbie McCarthy from BBC Introducing in Kent. With a string of tour dates lined up in support of the EP's release in March, BILLIONAIRE is ready to share his wry, cutting brand of lo-fi electronica with audiences across the UK and beyond.
Although sonically inspired by a range of leftfield musicians such as Metronomy, Can, Talking Heads, Jonathan Richman, and Rexy, on 'Cheap Credit' it is another of BILLIONAIRE's heroes, Tom Waits, whose influence shines through in the witty, sardonic songwriting. On first single "Reasons To Be Fearful", BILLIONAIRE presents a surreal list of concerns, from "man-eating spiders" to "great white sharks off the Southeast Coast", before directly addressing today's zeitgeist with allusions to "Russia getting bold" and "Sharia Law". The track is smart and scathing, irreverent and profound, and it sets the tone for an album that will reward listeners who value songs with real lyrical substance, as well as impeccable minimalist style.
'Cheap Credit', a self-produced EP that was mastered at YiaYia Studios is a collection of 5 original songs that marks a shift towards progressive beats and richer production, while still preserving BILLIONAIRE's uniquely skewed social commentary and sharp sense of satire. The new EP builds on BILLIONAIRE's previous offering (the stellar 'Fine Minds' EP) by developing rich, interesting musical textures - from the major-key synth lines of "Reasons To Be Fearful" to the dark backbeat of "World Loves A Trier" - and further showcases Sterry as a compelling, idiosyncratic voice on the contemporary British scene, whose work is full of humour, anger and pathos.
"Cheap Credit" Tracklist
01 Reasons To Be Fearful
02 Death Of A Star
03 You Owe Me
04 World Loves a Trier
05 Bridge To The Living
Billionaire Upcoming Shows:
29th March - Discovery 2 Showcase, 299 The Venue, London
29th April - City Sound Project @ Westgate Towers, Canterbury
27th May - Unfest, Tunbridge Wells, Forum Main Stage
15th July - Zooquarium Festival, Hasting Pier
Website https://www.bluemaryrecords.com/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/
Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/
