MR SUICIDE SHEEP featured Yoe Mase shares "Life in Boxes". FFO: Fenech-Soler & Keane.
MASE finds his biggest inspiration in "dreamscape"
A previous collaborator with producers such as ATB, Aeuria, Kaizen, David Quinn, Daydreamer and Siren, MASE describes himself as a "stickler when it comes to production" and has recently sought greater control over his sound by primarily producing his own music.
'Life in Boxes' is a follow-up to 2015's massively popular 'Snow Ghosts' EP, and features the tracks "Despite All" and "Lonely", which has racked up more than 1 million streams in its first 2 weeks of release. Speaking about the album, YOE MASE says, "Life in Boxes is about the feeling of isolation in unlimited space. The album represents what it feels to be put in a category and not living up to that category. Life in Boxes is about escapism, and how to grow in a world with labels. It is told through the lens of an astronaut being left behind by his spaceship, and the emotional journey one goes through when he accepts the inevitable. All the ups and downs of that journey is what Life in Boxes is about."
"Life in Boxes" Tracklist:
01 Intro
02 Lonely
03 Despite All
04 Anything At All
05 Neon City
06 Look To The Dawn
07 After Hours
08 Black or White
09 Truthseeker
10 La Da Dedu
11 Mirage
12 Outside The City Walls
