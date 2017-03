MR SUICIDE SHEEP featured Yoe Mase shares "Life in Boxes". FFO: Fenech-Soler & Keane.

-- YOE MASE is a multi-talented young producer whose debut album, 'Life In Boxes', is out now via Seeking Blue Records. With significant support from online tastemakers such as MrSuicideSheep, All Music, Magnetic Mag, Nest HQ& Clash Mag, YOE MASE has gained a reputation in post-EDM circles for melodic, emotive tracks where complex electronic production shares the spotlight with tuneful, heartfelt vocals.MASE finds his biggest inspiration in "dreamscape"music, citing Coldplay and M83 as important influences. Fans of Fenech-Soler and Keane will immediately be taken with YOE MASE, who unites lush production values with sensitive vocal performances and earnest songwriting, and whose previous work has been called "the epitome of modern progressive house" by YourEDM.com.A previous collaborator with producers such as ATB, Aeuria, Kaizen, David Quinn, Daydreamer and Siren, MASE describes himself as a "stickler when it comes to production" and has recently sought greater control over his sound by primarily producing his own music.'Life in Boxes' is a follow-up to 2015's massively popular 'Snow Ghosts' EP, and features the tracks "Despite All" and "Lonely", which has racked up more than 1 million streams in its first 2 weeks of release. Speaking about the album, YOE MASE says, "Life in Boxes is about the feeling of isolation in unlimited space. The album represents what it feels to be put in a category and not living up to that category. Life in Boxes is about escapism, and how to grow in a world with labels. It is told through the lens of an astronaut being left behind by his spaceship, and the emotional journey one goes through when he accepts the inevitable. All the ups and downs of that journey is what Life in Boxes is about.""Life in Boxes" Tracklist:01 Intro02 Lonely03 Despite All04 Anything At All05 Neon City06 Look To The Dawn07 After Hours08 Black or White09 Truthseeker10 La Da Dedu11 Mirage12 Outside The City WallsFollow Yoe Mase:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ yoemase/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ Yoe_mase Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/yoemase