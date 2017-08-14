News By Tag
Synthposium Festival August 2017
Russia's interdisciplinary synth platform connects on a global level LOCATION: Winzavod Center of Contemporary Arts, Moscow, Russia
Partnering up with British Council, with the support of 20 additional brands, thefestival will showcase London-based three-man collective London Modular Alliance, NTS Radio presenter and Ninja Tune'sThrowing Shade, audio visual artist Max Cooper and BBC broadcaster Matthew Sweet.
PERFORMANCES:
LIVE:
Polish techno and house producer Jacek Sienkiewicz will be showcasing his love for vintage Roland synths and analogue sequencing, Nina Kraviz' label трип bringsKazan-
ON AIR:
Facilitating workshops in their specialised fields, creative podiums will take place throughout the festival. Dmitry Morozov shares insight into technological art through the design of experimental sound instruments and modular synthesizers. Korg's chief engineer, Tatsuya Takahashi, will speak about his role in designing affordable synths such as Monotron and Volca lines, and cinematic sound artist will premiere of Deckard's Dream,designed in Japan by Roman Filippov.
ART:
With features from Russian artists Anastasia Alekhina, Stain, Aleksey Rudenko and Misak Samokatyan, the festival plays host to interactive installations, public art and audiovisual performances.
Theannual Moscow-based festival explores interdisciplinary cultures formed at the junction of electronic music and technology. This major urban event will provide a unique interactive platform for demonstrating engineering thought, digital design, business projects and the results of creative inquiry across different subjects.
Since it's inception in 2014, Synthposium has consistently increased the volume of attendance, highlighting 156 speakers and artists participating in the three previous editions of Synthposium. Their performances and workshops were attended by 7000 people and supported by 20 big brands and leading Russian and European media outlets.
Welcoming a diverse range of audiences, the festival attracts a vibrant network of people that are looking for a new format of leisure and inspiration. Interested in the dimensions and advancement of the synthesis of music, interactive and technology, Synthposium offers artists and observers alike the opportunity to access creativity across the spectrum.
Catering to professional producers and musicians, fans of analogue and modular synthesizers, engineers and experts on musical instruments, the platform facilitates a space of education for public talks and workshops led by international and local experts and engineers.
For people looking for inspiration and are hungry for a broader picture of the contemporary, Synthposium crosses the channels between developers, performers, culture and business. Hosting their first awards ceremony, prizes will be extended to best engineering, best interface designs and concepts and artists with the most technologically advanced live shows. Held at the Winzavod Center of Contemporary Arts, the festival will also host interactive installations, public art and audiovisual performances. Attendees evening programme will include three after parties at popular clubbing venues in Moscow, with foreign artists and famous local musicians among the headliners.
Main tickets act as a multi-passport for all days and nights: an educational program, evening concerts, round-the-clock parties, an exhibition of musical instruments art program for the weekend. Rocket tickets has the same access as the main pass, but comes with a discount. Privileged Tickets cater for the non-working, retired, disabled and families with three kids under the age of 16. All tickets are available online.
