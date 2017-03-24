News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Institute of Engineering and Technology - Thapar University
The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology University is the epitome of a new thought taking shape in the parlance of Management that combines multiple economic and social models with technology as a back bone to create a strategy of success.
Ever since then, the university, which was formerly known as Institute of Engineering and Technology, has been on the move to make India realize its engineering goals. This can be well seen by the number of prominent engineering professors who head major government programs, racing their roots back to the University, either as tutors or went through as students
Recent Awards Won
In the recent past, the University was declared the unbeaten winner of the Award of S. Ranbir Singh Memorial Medal for the year 2016/17. This to them was becoming a norm. However, during the receiving of the award, the management narrated the path they have been through towards the achievement of this great success.
Oneindia Education on TIETU Placements
More than164 corporate domiciles have selected in a total number of 936 understudies. These students fall under the following courses; Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), M.Sc and MBA courses before understudies go out. Funny enough, out of the 936 understudies, 181 of them were additionally offered twofold or triple situations. For the year 2012-13, 103 associations have taken 652 understudies from different controls of building including Master of Engineering, MBA and MCA.
The Director in the university Engineering department was quoted saying that the institution has been working very hard in order to reach such high levels of the admitting students. However, in order for the institution to provide the students with practical knowledge of the subject, training programmes with joint supervision from the University and the industry are conducted. With regard to this, the institution bargains for industrial attachments for its students. This comes with ease since most organizations are ready to absorb this highly trained undergraduates and impact them with the real experience skills.
The university lays a considerable measure of concentrate on the part of the business in updating the course educational modules to carry it at standard with the business requests. Individuals from different corporate houses are a piece of Senate and different bodies at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology University. They are in charge of outlining and arranging the course educational programs took after at the college.
For More information on Thapar university Visit:http://www.thapar.edu/
For admission on UG and PG Courses: http://www.thapar.edu/
Media Contact
Thapar University dr_a@thapar.edu
08288008120
***@thapar.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse