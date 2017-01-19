 
News By Tag
* Solar
* Solar Tracker
* Renewable Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albuquerque
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Array Technologies Expands to Australia, Announces 130 MW Win

Global leader in solar tracking solutions continues international expansion with new office in Sydney
 
 
130mw-australia-expansion_360.
130mw-australia-expansion_360.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Solar
Solar Tracker
Renewable Energy

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Albuquerque - New Mexico - US

Subject:
Projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Array Technologies, the pioneer and global leader in reliable solar tracking solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion to the Australian market and the opening of its office in Sydney. On the heels of Array Technologies' recent expansion to the MENAT region, the new Sydney office opening is another indicator of the company's continued global solar energy leadership.

Over its 28-year company history, Array Technologies has expanded from its manufacturing base in the United States to become a global provider of time-proven tracking solutions – with six gigawatts, 375 projects and 12,000 gigawatt years of reliable operation in place today. Array now brings its expertise and innovative technology to the new and rapidly growing Australian solar market with the opening of a local Australian entity and a new business office in Sydney. Alan Brown will serve as sales director and general manager of the Sydney office, where he will lead the rapidly growing Australia-based Array Technologies team.

Array is the market leader in solar tracking systems in the U.S (https://www.greentechmedia.com/research/report/the-global...). and sets the industry benchmark for delivering the lowest cost of ownership to utility-scale projects. Array trackers are specifically designed to withstand challenging environments such as extreme temperatures, dust, wind, and snow. With decades of experience dealing with harsh environmental conditions in the United States, Array Technologies is prepared to take on unique conditions in Australia, such as cyclonic winds and challenging soils.

"Array Technologies is delighted to bring the world's most reliable and innovative solar tracker to Australia – a country with abundant solar resources that is ideal for tracking systems," said Ron Corio, CEO of Array Technologies. "The elimination of failure-prone components like sensors and batteries, coupled with our drive to continually streamline installation costs, makes our DuraTrack HZ v3 system the best value for solar energy stakeholders in Australia.''

''The Australian market has already shown a strong interest in Array's lowest cost of ownership, zero scheduled maintenance over the 30-year product life, and high reliability,'' said Alan Brown, newly appointed sales director and general manager in Australia. ''With a proven track record and measured uptime of 99.996 percent, Array Technologies continues to be the lowest-risk option with the highest efficiency. We welcome the opportunity to engage and deliver world class projects to the Australian market.''

Australia's utility-scale solar pipeline is booming, with expected growth of four gigawatts over the next five years (https://www.pv-magazine.com/2017/01/19/australian-solar-f...) alone. Solar energy is growing rapidly in the country as capital investment declines – making Australia a particularly appealing market for yield-boosting technologies like trackers. Array Technologies brings valued economic advantages to this market with faster solar tracker installation speeds and reduced maintenance.

Array Technologies will provide solar trackers for several large-scale utility projects across Australia, including Neoen Australia's three recently announced PV plants in the state of New South Wales, Australia – Parkes (66 MW), Griffith (36 MW) and Dubbo (28 MW) Solar Farms. The projects will be built by Bouygues Construction Australia with expected completion by the end of the year. Array Technologies continues to make inroads into the Australian market with more utility-scale announcements on the horizon.

Array Technologies welcomes Australia to its international family of innovation and industry leadership with existing regional offices in the United States, MENAT, and South America.

About Array Technologies:

Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Contact
Denise Hugo
***@arraytechinc.com
End
Source:arraytechinc.com
Email:***@arraytechinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar, Solar Tracker, Renewable Energy
Industry:Energy
Location:Albuquerque - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Array Technologies, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share