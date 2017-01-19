News By Tag
Array Technologies Expands to Australia, Announces 130 MW Win
Global leader in solar tracking solutions continues international expansion with new office in Sydney
Over its 28-year company history, Array Technologies has expanded from its manufacturing base in the United States to become a global provider of time-proven tracking solutions – with six gigawatts, 375 projects and 12,000 gigawatt years of reliable operation in place today. Array now brings its expertise and innovative technology to the new and rapidly growing Australian solar market with the opening of a local Australian entity and a new business office in Sydney. Alan Brown will serve as sales director and general manager of the Sydney office, where he will lead the rapidly growing Australia-based Array Technologies team.
Array is the market leader in solar tracking systems in the U.S
"Array Technologies is delighted to bring the world's most reliable and innovative solar tracker to Australia – a country with abundant solar resources that is ideal for tracking systems," said Ron Corio, CEO of Array Technologies. "The elimination of failure-prone components like sensors and batteries, coupled with our drive to continually streamline installation costs, makes our DuraTrack HZ v3 system the best value for solar energy stakeholders in Australia.''
''The Australian market has already shown a strong interest in Array's lowest cost of ownership, zero scheduled maintenance over the 30-year product life, and high reliability,'' said Alan Brown, newly appointed sales director and general manager in Australia. ''With a proven track record and measured uptime of 99.996 percent, Array Technologies continues to be the lowest-risk option with the highest efficiency. We welcome the opportunity to engage and deliver world class projects to the Australian market.''
Australia's utility-scale solar pipeline is booming, with expected growth of four gigawatts over the next five years
Array Technologies will provide solar trackers for several large-scale utility projects across Australia, including Neoen Australia's three recently announced PV plants in the state of New South Wales, Australia – Parkes (66 MW), Griffith (36 MW) and Dubbo (28 MW) Solar Farms. The projects will be built by Bouygues Construction Australia with expected completion by the end of the year. Array Technologies continues to make inroads into the Australian market with more utility-scale announcements on the horizon.
Array Technologies welcomes Australia to its international family of innovation and industry leadership with existing regional offices in the United States, MENAT, and South America.
About Array Technologies:
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.
