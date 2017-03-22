News By Tag
Laguna Niguel's Hanna Eyre Featured on NBC's 'The Voice'
Hybrid Studios client chosen by Adam Levine for vocal competition
Last night Hanna Eyre and Sheena Brook sang "Try" in the battle rounds, and Hanna advanced to the knockouts on Team Adam. You can catch Hanna on "The Voice" Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
Amy Burton
