Laguna Niguel's Hanna Eyre Featured on NBC's 'The Voice'

-- One of Hybrid Studio's first recording studio clients, Hanna Eyre of Laguna Niguel, auditioned a few weeks ago on NBC's hit show 'The Voice'. Hanna wowed judges with her performance of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" and despite interest from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, the fifteen-year-old singer opted to join the team of Maroon 5 front man, Adam Levine, to compete for the season 12 crown.Last night Hanna Eyre and Sheena Brook sang "Try" in the battle rounds, and Hanna advanced to the knockouts on Team Adam. You can catch Hanna on "The Voice" Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/