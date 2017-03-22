News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AlpineSoft Launches new customer focused eCommerce Website
The new eCommerce website named AlpineCart is focussed on enhancing the shopping experience for the customers across all devices and aligns with the company's future growth plans.
AlpineSoft provided us with a great end-to-end solution. Their knowledge of Magento as well as attention to detail make them stand out and a pleasure to work with. We are extremely proud of the new website and look forward to continuing to work with their digital marketing team." – Rachit, owner, Oxyglow Cosmetics.
The new AlpineCart website showcases a stylish, modern design, content-rich site experience and seamless ecommerce user journey. Customers of AlpineCart, whose products have been featured in Vogue. Here you can get awesome collection for Cosmetics, Jewellery & Gifts Items at affordable rates.
To enrich the user experience AlpineCart includes a number of additional features such as pre-order, wish list, social promotions and product recommendations. The new website is responsive to all devices, ensuring customers receive the same engaging experience from every device. AlpineSoft are continuing to work with AlpineCart digital team, to complete the launch campaign and ongoing digital marketing activities including content creation and email campaigns.
AlpineCart owner, Mr.Arvind, said: "We are delighted to be working with such an inspiring and high-quality brand oxyglow. Our new ecommerce solution highlights AlpineCart design creativity, emphasises its Magento expertise and showcases the knowledge of our Digital Marketing Team. We are pleased to launch AlpineCart and are excited to see how the company grows in the coming months".
For more information visit http://www.alpinecart.com
Media Contact
AlpineCart
+91-11-41661883
***@alpinecart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse