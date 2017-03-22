 
Industry News





AlpineSoft Launches new customer focused eCommerce Website

The new eCommerce website named AlpineCart is focussed on enhancing the shopping experience for the customers across all devices and aligns with the company's future growth plans.
 
 
VASANT KUNJ, India - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- We have always been extremely passionate about creating gorgeous, distinctive and spirited cosmetics, Gifts, Jewellery and much more for our customers. We wanted our new website to represent our brand and engage with our customers whilst they shop by offering tips, advice and trend updates.

AlpineSoft provided us with a great end-to-end solution. Their knowledge of Magento as well as attention to detail make them stand out and a pleasure to work with. We are extremely proud of the new website and look forward to continuing to work with their digital marketing team." – Rachit, owner, Oxyglow Cosmetics.

The new AlpineCart website showcases a stylish, modern design, content-rich site experience and seamless ecommerce user journey. Customers of AlpineCart, whose products have been featured in Vogue. Here you can get awesome collection for Cosmetics, Jewellery & Gifts Items at affordable rates.

To enrich the user experience AlpineCart includes a number of additional features such as pre-order, wish list, social promotions and product recommendations. The new website is responsive to all devices, ensuring customers receive the same engaging experience from every device. AlpineSoft are continuing to work with AlpineCart digital team, to complete the launch campaign and ongoing digital marketing activities including content creation and email campaigns.

AlpineCart owner, Mr.Arvind, said: "We are delighted to be working with such an inspiring and high-quality brand oxyglow. Our new ecommerce solution highlights AlpineCart design creativity, emphasises its Magento expertise and showcases the knowledge of our Digital Marketing Team. We are pleased to launch AlpineCart and are excited to see how the company grows in the coming months".

For more information visit http://www.alpinecart.com

AlpineCart
+91-11-41661883
***@alpinecart.com
