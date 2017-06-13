News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Online Dating Site Launches In India with free subscription
"Our goal is to make online dating as safe as it can possibly be," said DilSeDating Co-Founder Raina Kanaujia. "It's our priority to provide best dating experience for our members and create a safe environment for people to meet and free premium features as unlimited chatting, smart search, Create Groups and much more"
With required background checks every six months, DilSeDating is able to assure that its members are qualified, truthful relationship candidates by verifying their background, age, location and there is no illicit web activity. The company's patent-pending IP tracking software takes security to a whole other level by ensuring that a member's computer in use is not connected to nefarious activity and the user is located in the city in which they register.
Only other validated members are able to see each other's profiles and connect with like-minded individuals with similar interests. Members are able to know exactly who they are meeting – professionals with clean backgrounds and nothing to hide.
"All of these measures increase DilSeDating level of security," said DilSeDating Co-Founder Mrs Kanaujia. "DilSeDating members can now meet dateable matches online with the peace of mind that who they're connecting with is who they say they are." Why Tempt Fate, DilSeDating!
In order to ensure a maximum level of safety, DilSeDating never saves a member's credit card or billing information – allowing members to feel that their information is safe with this added layer of protection. In addition, DilSeDating never shares member information and does not store personal or sensitive background information that can be stolen or hacked.
DilSeDating services are currently available for Indians only. But our goal to provide our services to entire world.
Memberships for DilSeDating are available for 100% Free for the first year. There are absolutely no charges for registering and using the portal.
We ValiDATE background verifications are every six months to ensure each member's background is properly analyzed.
For more information on DilSeDating, please visit http://www.dilsedating.com
We will soon be launching a mobile app to support our users.
Media Contact
Raina Kanaujia
+91-11-41661883
***@dilsedating.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse