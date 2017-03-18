News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Australian Solar Power launches Hybrid Solar Systems in Rajasthan
Offers diversified solution to boost solar panel installation in India Current offerings includes grid tier inverter, solar inverter among solar system for home The company has recently launched its Marketing & Wholesale operations in Rajasthan
While all products offer latest design with use of advanced technology developed internationally, a clear stand-out is the Hybrid Systems. People can now connect Solar, Grid Electricity & Generators for seamless solar power in-premise (through the unique hybrid technology)..
Mr Mohan Australian Solar Power, said that, "We have launched solar system for home and business with an unparalleled force of energy and commitment. Every product is engineered by our technical team in Australia, which means, we are giving you an advanced solution in design and capability. Like our grid tier inverter is a high quality solar PV system to empower you with day-long clean energy source."
A major highlight of solar panel installation offered by the company is Hybrid systems. This solution combines the benefits of grid-connected and off-grid systems. It is a very sophisticated solutions offering power backup through battery systems. It stores energy through an active grid system, which can be later used during the evening. So instead of giving back the energy stored to the grid, a hybrid system with off-grid connectivity comes in to play during the evening hours. This way you can get the best of both the worlds.
Seconds Mr Mohan Australian Solar Power, "We have launched new products in solar empowered Rajasthan with a difference. A hybrid system is one of its kinds, as it allows you to use stored solar energy even when your grid connectivity is interrupted. This load shift means that now you are connected 24x7 to a solar system for home."
The fully programmable hybrid systems are appropriately titled as 'Surya Saver'. Its advantages include:
• Ability to control and balance solar energy
• Enough solar power supply in a single household as surplus energy is stored in grid for own use only
• Lower electricity bills as stored energy can be drawn from batteries (part of hybrid systems), with users not required to use power real-time
With Australian Solar Power establishing its presence in Rajasthan, the state is geared up to deliver on solar energy infrastructure. The company aims to contribute significantly to the positive renewable energy Rajasthan scenario. Rajasthan is using 1167 MW of solar power and has set a target of 4700 MW for 2018. The Australia based company currently represents Top-Tier solar panel manufacturers in Rajasthan, through its Marketing and Wholesale state units
The company was launched in Dec 2016 in India. And, it has already delivered on its promise to take the solar power in Rajasthan to the next level. The company made its big mark in India, by setting up a 7kW residential solar system for home. The solar panel installation encompasses Back to Grid and Inverter based system. In addition, Australian Solar Power has many large projects underway.
Australian Solar Power is only providing marketing and wholesale services in India. The solar system configuration is done in Australia, the company headquarters. Its installation techniques are based on Australian standards. Every solar system configuration and output calculation is based on NASA data. Any large solar panel installation is personally supervised by their team of Australian engineers.
You can find more details on http://australiansolarpower.in/
Contact
Mohan
08890748000
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse