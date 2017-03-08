Australian Solar Power enters Indian market to boost solar power in Rajasthan

Contact

-- World renowned solar panel installation provider, Australian Solar Power has recently entered the Indian market. The Australia based company currently represents Top-Tier solar panel manufacturers in Rajasthan, through its Marketing and Wholesale state units.With Australian Solar Power establishing its presence in Rajasthan, the state is geared up to deliver on solar energy infrastructure. The company aims to contribute significantly to the positive renewable energy Rajasthan scenario. Rajasthan is using 1167 MW of solar power and has set a target of 4700 MW for 2018.Mr…..Australian Solar Power, said that, "It is really an exciting time for us to enter the market. The Indian government is focused on meeting 100% electrification and solar power is naturally a top priority. We are here to make a difference. We are working cautiously to deliver on the state objective to empower people with real knowledge of solar power and its benefits. Australian Power will continue to deliver with an unparallel force in India too."The company was launched in Dec 2016 in India. And, it has already delivered on its promise to take the solar power in Rajasthan to the next level. The company made its big mark in India, by setting up a 7kW residential solar system for home. The solar panel installation encompasses Back to Grid and Inverter based system. In addition, Australian Solar Power has many large projects underway.Sharing the big news, Mr….said that, "Our single mission is to bring world class installation techniques and products to India. We have been closely mapping the solar power growth in Rajasthan, and felt this is the right time to introduce people to high quality solar panel installations. Rajasthan is perfect for us to step up our presence in India. We are here to deliver, and will do so, following our standard approach of giving users a very dependable option. Our buyers no longer require worrying about solar system breakdown in 2-3 years, as is the case in many countries."Australian Super Power aims to educate the masses about solar systems for home. The company is committed to build awareness and change perception towards solar panel installation, or solar panel cost, for example. In its endeavor, the company plans to highlight the following to the buyers.1. What are good quality panels?2. Quality vs price – the age old debate for selling cheap3. How a system is configured to maximize output4. How system is installed and maintained as a panel has a life of 25 years.Says Mr…. further, "Like I said our focus in on quality deliverance. It is important for people to understand that all panels do not give optimum with very inverter. We have developed over 14,000 permutations and combinations on size, panel and inverter data which is unique to us. Another point I would like to stress is that India needs to capitalize on the solar grid system connection and solar inverter system to create a battery backup at home. "is only providing marketing and wholesale services in India. The solar system configuration is done in Australia, the company headquarters. Its installation techniques are based on Australian standards. Every solar system configuration and output calculation is based on NASA data. Any large solar panel installation is personally supervised by their team of Australian engineers.The company currently provides; Grid connected Systems and Hybrid Systems which can connect Solar, Grid Electricity & Generators for seamless operations.