New 7" BeagleBone Capes with Capacitive Touch

Newhaven Display International, Inc. announces new 7" BeagleBone Black TFT Capes.
 
 
Newhaven Display's 7" BeagleBone Capes
Newhaven Display's 7" BeagleBone Capes
 
ELGIN, Ill. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- When paired with a BeagleBone Black board, the 7" BeagleBone Capes offer a streamlined approach to touch development. Capacitive 5-point multi-touch functionality is standard on these products, enabling the use of built-in touch functions when developing with operating systems like Android or Linux.

The Newhaven Display  7" BeagleBone Cape product line features three Capes. Each one is mounted to either a Standard, Premium, or Sunlight-Readable 7-inch Newhaven Display TFT and are designed for use with a BeagleBone Black board (sold separately by beagleboard.org). Engineered and assembled in Elgin, IL USA, these new Capes make display prototype developing easy for both current and aspiring BeagleBone users. The simple "plug and play" structure allows you to get right to development – even with Android or Linux operating systems.

The 7" BeagleBone Capes' use of BeagleBone development technology means the user can utilize the BeagleBone community and open source resources to facilitate the design process. In addition to the BeagleBone community resources, Newhaven Display provides Operating System images (OS images) written specifically for use with the 7" Cape's featured TFT display. The Capes also have a secondary Cape slot present to supplement your BeagleBone development with any other Capes you may need. The amazing BeagleBone community, along with these specially designed Capes, creates a realm of endless possibilities.

The new 7" BeagleBone Capes are paired with various Newhaven Display TFT options. The featured display options are an NHD-7.0-800480EF-ATXL#-CTP, an NHD-7.0-800480EF-ASXV#-CTP, or an NHD-7.0-800480EF-ASXN#-CTP. These part numbers represent Newhaven Display's Standard, Premium and Sunlight-Readable 7" TFT technology. All of the displays that come with these 7" BeagleBone Capes feature an 800x480 pixel resolution, 24-bit true color, as well as an integrated full-featured capacitive touch panel.

The sizable 7-inch display area on the TFT provides ample real-estate for touch interactivity. The capacitive touch panel that comes standard on the 7" BeagleBone Capes supports 5-point simultaneous touch input and gestural functionality. By integrating touch technology with the BeagleBone Black board, the user can take full advantage of the built-in touch capabilities of operating systems such as Linux or (especially) Android. This means you can begin touch-interfacing with the display in just a few steps by utilizing our available OS images designed specifically for these Capes. The TFT display and touch panel bring a lot of functionality to the 7" BeagleBone Capes, but the real power lies in the brilliant design of the Capes themselves.

The on-board hardware of the 7" BeagleBone Capes was designed to optimize usability with the BeagleBone Black. There are secondary headers to attach additional Capes if desired, enabling the expansion of the product development. Mounting the display is made easy by the four 3.5mm mounting holes compatible with standard M3 screws. A reset button is added allowing for easy access to BeagleBone Black's reset function covered up by the Cape. There's also on-board dip switch for configuring EEPROM – customize the memory however you see fit. A power LED indicator and write protection pins are integrated as well as PWM backlight control. These features make the 7" Capes an ideal companion to the BeagleBone Black.

Leave behind complicated development setups for a compact and powerful 7" BeagleBone Cape. It's a high quality 7-inch Newhaven Display TFT together with a full-featured custom BeagleBone Cape in one neat package. Simply plug the Cape into your BeagleBone Black and open up the world of possibilities that awaits.

Features
·  Standard, Premium, and Sunlight-Readable display options
·  Android & Linux operating system support
·  Secondary BeagleBone Cape slot
·  Open source hardware & software
·  Four 3.5mm mounting holes
·  5-point multi-touch capacitive touch panel
·  800x480 pixel resolution
·  24-bit true color
·  PWM backlight control
·  RoHS Compliant

For more information on these 7" BeagleBone Capes, visit: http://www.7beaglebonecapes.newhavendisplay.com/?utm_sour...

About Newhaven

Founded in 2001, Newhaven Display provides the worldwide marketplace with cost effective, high quality display devices ranging from OLED and LCD Displays to VFD Displays. In addition to their vast standard part offerings, they develop custom designs for all industries. They pride themselves on first-rate customer support and development assistance.

Newhaven Display has two office locations in the USA and China. All products are stocked at their HQ warehouse located in Elgin, IL USA. Marketing is done through a nationwide network of independent sales representatives and stocking distributors. All displays are manufactured at partner factories located in Mainland China and Taiwan. These are state-of-the-art facilities with extensive experience in display development. All facilities are TS-16949, ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certified. For more information, please visit http://www.newhavendisplay.com

