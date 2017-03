The Modernistics: Sizzling Bebop, Music and Tap Dance from the Great American Songbook

The Modernistics will perform April 1, Ventress Library, Marshfield MA: sizzling bebop and favorite song and dance numbers like Let's Misbehave, Sunny Side of the Street, Top Hat, and It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing.

-- The Modernistics (Ted Powers, guitar, ukulele, tap and vocals; Pamela Powers, tap and vocals; Peter H. Bloom, flute; and Mark Leighton, guitar) will perform Music and Dance from the Great American Songbook on Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm, at the Ventress Memorial Library, 15 Library Plaza, Marshfield MA 02050. Free admission. Information:Chris Woods, 781-834-5535. Meet-the-artists reception following the performance. The show will feature sizzling bebop tunes by Charlie Parker, Bud Powell and others, plus high-energy song and dance numbers from theGreat American Songbook:and the Ellington favoriteamong other hit tunes.The Modernistics are the charismatic singing and tap dancing team of Ted and Pamela Powers, with the versatile and virtuosic Peter H. Bloom on flute and Mark Leighton on guitar. The four artists have performed extensively in the United States and abroad.Peter H. Bloom, praised for his "hip, jazzy flute work" (allaboutjazz.com), has concertized with jazz and classical ensembles in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand and is featured on more than 40 CDs. He is a veteran of the illustrious Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (44season). Bloom is contributing editor for Noteworthy Sheet Music https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/ and serves on the faculty of Snow Pond Composers Workshop http://snowpondmusicfestival.com/ programs/snow- pond-compo... Mark Leighton is acclaimed as a jazz and classical guitarist, performs across the Northeast, and serves on the faculties of Colby College and St. George's School. Ted Powers' career in jazz, blues, and pop includes several years as a solo performer in the south of France and tap-dancing in the U.S. with the legendary Jimmy "Sir Slyde" Mitchell. Pamela Powers has performed and taught in the United States, Germany and England. She studied with Harold Nicholas of the iconic Nicholas Brothers and with renowned Broadway choreographer Charles Hughes.The Modernistics are managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Director, telephone 617-776-8778, email: delamotte-amw@comcast.net