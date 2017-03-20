News By Tag
Hyman Ltd., Sells 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Best in Show Winner in Just One Week
Hyman Ltd, sells the 1936 Lancia Astura "Tipo Bocca" Cabriolet by Pinin Farina in just one week
The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is the world's premier celebration of historic, highly-prized automobiles. Each vehicle is carefully vetted before receiving an invitation to exhibit on the 18th fairway of the scenic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Winning Best of Show at The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is considered the pinnacle honor on the vintage automobile calendar.
This 1936 Lancia Astura "Tipo Bocca" Cabriolet has a fascinating history and is believed to be only one of six ever built. The vehicle was purchased by Paradise Valley, Arizona, resident Richard Mattei, who acquired the vehicle from Hyman Ltd. in 2009 and spared no expense in its seven-year restoration. The car's legacy includes ownership by the iconic rock guitarist Eric Clapton in the 70's and 80's before spending time as part of the collection of the renowned Italian design house, Pininfarina.
"This car is truly a one-of-a-kind vehicle. We were very pleased to find it a wonderful new home in such a short period of time," said Mark Hyman, founder of Hyman Ltd. "This was a rare opportunity to acquire a car that will be welcome at every significant event worldwide."
The collector car market has seen tremendous growth over the past decade. Even as the exuberance of past years as settled down, there remains strong demand for exceptional cars and the market reacted quickly to the sale of this very special 1936 Lanica Astura Cabriolet.
Those looking to consign or find a special vehicle should contact Hyman Ltd. at www.hymanltd.com or +1 (314) 524-6000.
