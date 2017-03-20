News By Tag
Black Lives Matter Memphis Demands District Attorney Resign
Memphis District Attorney receives a private reprimand in Noura Jackson murder case. Black Lives Matter Demands that she resign for other improprieties, and abuse of power.
Black Lives Matter Memphis encourages all citizens who feel that they have been adversely affected by her actions to contact us for assistance in filing a formal complaint with the Board. We intend to hold another press conference on March 28, 2017, at noon and encourage all citizens to attend. Speaking at the press conference will be different complainants who have been adversely affected by the District Attorney. We will be taking a few questions and discussing the continual corruption that plagues our entire criminal justice system and the crime in the community. We hereby formally invite all journalists and members of the press to attend.
WHO: Black Lives Matter Memphis
WHAT: Official Statement on District Attorney Amy Weirich's Resignation/
WHEN: 3-28-2017
WHERE: 201 Poplar Ave.
WHY: Official Statement and Corruption in District Attorney's Office.
We intend to reduce the number of injustices in our criminal justice system by holding public officials accountable and shedding light of any public officials who fail to uphold the law and the oaths taken when elected or appointed to office.
We hope to establish a close working relationship between honest law enforcement officers and our communities by promoting transparency.
We hope to establish a higher standard for the protection of our black LGBTQ youth.
We intend to develop more civic involvement and awareness in local government where trust is reestablished.
Please send your confirmation of participation, along with details of journalists attending to; info@blacklivesmattermemphis.org.
Please feel free to contact the above with any further questions. We look forward to your attendance.
Respectfully,
Ms. Karen Spencer-McGee
Media Contact
Steven Bradley
9014300477
***@blacklivesmattermemphis.com
