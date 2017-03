Black Lives Matter Memphis Demands District Attorney Resign

Memphis District Attorney receives a private reprimand in Noura Jackson murder case. Black Lives Matter Demands that she resign for other improprieties, and abuse of power.

-- Black Lives Matter Memphis has yet to receive any response from District Attorney Amy Weirich in regards to the certified letter attached to this statement. The continual complacent disregard of citizens and their civil rights illustrates an arrogant attitude in which she thinks she is above the law. Furthermore, Weirich's admission of guilt in the Noura Jackson case substantiates her need to resign immediately. More specifically, nowhere in the State of Tennessee has an elected official, accused of improprieties, been permitted to remain in public office. Recently, two Tennessee State Representatives were forced to leave their office because of misconduct. Weirich spoke about the "" thing during a press conference on her decision to accept a "" reprimand by admitting her wrongdoing. However, thething for Weirich to do is resign. It is not justice for her to avoid a trial with the acceptance of a plea agreement, receiving a private reprimand that was clearly motivated by keeping other improprieties from being publicly disclosed. This specific action validates our position, does honesty and integrity exist in the current District Attorney's office? The Board of Professional Responsibilities files are now confidential. Unless Weirich is brought up on new charges, we will never know the magnitude of her abuse of power. No elected official should be permitted to receive a salary for the next two years with undeniable evidence and admission of wrongdoings. She currently seeks to prosecute the former CEO of MATA who respectfully stepped down from his position with the accusation of wrongdoing, and he has not yet been convicted. Her refusal to respond to our request and lack of integrity places public safety at risk. It is clear she does not respect the constitution or state laws.Black Lives Matter Memphis encourages all citizens who feel that they have been adversely affected by her actions to contact us for assistance in filing a formal complaint with the Board. We intend to hold another press conference on March 28, 2017, at noon and encourage all citizens to attend. Speaking at the press conference will be different complainants who have been adversely affected by the District Attorney. We will be taking a few questions and discussing the continual corruption that plagues our entire criminal justice system and the crime in the community. We hereby formally invite all journalists and members of the press to attend.WHO: Black Lives Matter MemphisWHAT: Official Statement on District Attorney Amy Weirich's Resignation/Press ConferenceWHEN: 3-28-2017WHERE: 201 Poplar Ave.WHY: Official Statement and Corruption in District Attorney's Office.We intend to reduce the number of injustices in our criminal justice system by holding public officials accountable and shedding light of any public officials who fail to uphold the law and the oaths taken when elected or appointed to office.We hope to establish a close working relationship between honest law enforcement officers and our communities by promoting transparency.We hope to establish a higher standard for the protection of our black LGBTQ youth.We intend to develop more civic involvement and awareness in local government where trust is reestablished.Please send your confirmation of participation, along with details of journalists attending to; info@blacklivesmattermemphis.org Please feel free to contact the above with any further questions. We look forward to your attendance.Respectfully,Ms. Karen Spencer-McGee