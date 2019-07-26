News By Tag
Moses Files Ethics Complaint Against County Commissioner for Planned Attacked
FORMAL STATEMENT--Shelby County Commissioner lures Mayoral Candidate to a fake music function to have campaign workers attack & provoke her.
By: The Committee to Elect Pamela Moses For Mayor
Moses declares "I have never felt so attacked for attempting to do something positive & this is why it is important that I am in this race. I am the only person who can move the city forward and it is clear from the video that this was a planned attack on my candidacy by someone who lacks maturity." Moses filed a police report but the local District Attorney's office refused to prosecute after Sawyer interfered with the investigation. Moses declares, "The same District Attorney's office who is objecting to my citizenship being restored instigated trumped-up charges against me in 2014 & is now refusing to prosecute persons who assaulted me on video. There are too many elected officials who think they are above the law & that is why I am running for public office & promoting radical change by cleaning house. Memphis needs some checks/balances & someone who will not be compromised by a position or influence."
Moses, a mayoral candidate who has qualified for the mayor race. The Shelby County District Attorney objected to her restoration of citizenship which was filed timely before the qualifying deadline. An Appellate Court order was entered on July 17, 2019, but the Shelby County Criminal Clerk's office had not sent the technical record or transcript for their review as of today. The Court of Appeals is currently reviewing the illegal sentence. Moses is optimistic that a favorable ruling will come any day as she has proclaimed innocence from the beginning.
According to the Tennessee State Election Commission, if the order is entered by August 15, 2019, the Shelby County Election Commission will be required to place Moses on the ballot for the Mayoral race for the City of Memphis to be held October 3, 2019. Moses states "I intend to run my campaign on people & issues, I will not engage in unethical nasty tactics, we all have something to offer and we should not mistreat anyone who is trying to do something for the people. I intend to keep campaigning despite the opposition and ask everyone to vote Moses For Mayor. https://www.moses4mayor.com https://www.youtube.com/
