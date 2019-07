Moses Files Ethics Complaint Against County Commissioner for Planned Attacked

FORMAL STATEMENT--Shelby County Commissioner lures Mayoral Candidate to a fake music function to have campaign workers attack & provoke her.

-- Pamela "P. Moses filed an ethics complaint against County Commissioner Tami Sawyer for violating the standards of conduct as a public official. Moses was lured to a fake public music event at the Memphis Slim House Collaboratory. Moses received invites via Facebook that this was a music event. While passing out literature she was attacked by Sawyer's supporters. The Slim House Collaboratory confirmed that they had no knowledge of the event and stated their space had been provided for rehearsal only.Moses declares "I have never felt so attacked for attempting to do something positive & this is why it is important that I am in this race. I am the only person who can move the city forward and it is clear from the video that this was a planned attack on my candidacy by someone who lacks maturity." Moses filed a police report but the local District Attorney's office refused to prosecute after Sawyer interfered with the investigation. Moses declares, "Moses, a mayoral candidate who has qualified for the mayor race. The Shelby County District Attorney objected to her restoration of citizenship which was filed timely before the qualifying deadline. An Appellate Court order was entered on July 17, 2019, but the Shelby County Criminal Clerk's office had not sent the technical record or transcript for their review as of today. The Court of Appeals is currently reviewing the illegal sentence. Moses is optimistic that a favorable ruling will come any day as she has proclaimed innocence from the beginning.According to the, if the order is entered by August 15, 2019, the Shelby County Election Commission will be required to place Moses on the ballot for the Mayoral race for the City of Memphis to be held October 3, 2019. Moses states "I intend to run my campaign on people & issues, I will not engage in unethical nasty tactics, we all have something to offer and we should not mistreat anyone who is trying to do something for the people. I intend to keep campaigning despite the opposition and ask everyone to vote Moses For Mayor. https://www.moses4mayor.com