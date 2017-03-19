News By Tag
'What The Health' Documentary playing at Whistler Public Library on Thursday, April 13th
Health expert Nicolette Richer will be leading the discussion following the movie.
Join Kip as he tracks down the leading and most trusted American health non profits to find out why these groups are staying silent, despite a growing body of evidence. Audiences will be shocked to learn the insidious roles played by pharmaceutical companies, agribusiness, and processed animal food companies in the nation's health, especially in the most vulnerable communities, and will cheer at the transformation and recovery of those who took their lives into their own hands.
What the Health is a surprising, and at times hilarious, investigative documentary that will be an eye-opener for everyone concerned about our nation's health and how big business influences it.
There will be a discussion following the movie lead by Nicolette Richer of The Green Moustache and Richer Health.
Nicolette Richer is an Orthomolecular Health Educator, Gerson Therapy Home Set Up Trainer, Psych-Kinaesthetic Facilitator and Speaker. She is a savvy natural wellness facilitator and a former environmental and sustainability consultant. Nicolette transforms people with chronic illness or cancer into conquerors of their condition through nutrition, detoxification and positive stress shifting tools. She created The Green Moustache Organic Juice + Live Food bar to spread the message of optimum health through nutrition and to demonstrate how human health and environmental health are inextricably linked.
Whistler Public Library has generously partnered with Earthsave Whistler, donating the room and contributing to the cost of the screening rights.
Event details:
-7pm, Thursday April 13th, at Whistler Public Library
-Admission is by donation & helps cover the cost of screening rights (please arrive early as seats cannot be reserved in advance and we expect it to fill to capacity)
-Trailer & website - http://www.whatthehealthfilm.com
-Event co-sponsored by Earthsave Whistler and Whistler Public Library
Earthsave Whistler:
Earthsave Whistler is a volunteer-run chapter of non-profit Earthsave Canada, promoting the benefits of healthy, environmentally-
http://www.earthsavewhistler.com
Contact
Earthsave Whistler
***@earthsave.ca
End
