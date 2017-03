'What The Health' Documentary playing at Whistler Public Library on Thursday, April 13th

Health expert Nicolette Richer will be leading the discussion following the movie.

What The Health

-- What the Health is the ground breaking follow-up film from the creators of the award winning documentary Cowspiracy. The film follows intrepid filmmaker Kip Andersen as he uncovers the secret to preventing and even reversing chronic diseases – and investigates why the nation's leading health organizations don't want us to know about it. With heart disease and cancer the leading causes of death in America, and diabetes at an all-time high, the film reveals possibly the largest health cover-up of our time. With the help of medical doctors, researchers, and consumer advocates, What the Health exposes the collusion and corruption in government and big business that is costing us trillions of healthcare dollars, and keeping us sick.Join Kip as he tracks down the leading and most trusted American health non profits to find out why these groups are staying silent, despite a growing body of evidence. Audiences will be shocked to learn the insidious roles played by pharmaceutical companies, agribusiness, and processed animal food companies in the nation's health, especially in the most vulnerable communities, and will cheer at the transformation and recovery of those who took their lives into their own hands.What the Health is a surprising, and at times hilarious, investigative documentary that will be an eye-opener for everyone concerned about our nation's health and how big business influences it.There will be a discussion following the movie lead by Nicolette Richer of The Green Moustache and Richer Health.Nicolette Richer is an Orthomolecular Health Educator, Gerson Therapy Home Set Up Trainer, Psych-Kinaesthetic Facilitator and Speaker. She is a savvy natural wellness facilitator and a former environmental and sustainability consultant. Nicolette transforms people with chronic illness or cancer into conquerors of their condition through nutrition, detoxification and positive stress shifting tools. She created The Green Moustache Organic Juice + Live Food bar to spread the message of optimum health through nutrition and to demonstrate how human health and environmental health are inextricably linked.Whistler Public Library has generously partnered with Earthsave Whistler, donating the room and contributing to the cost of the screening rights.-7pm, Thursday April 13th, at Whistler Public Library-Admission is by donation & helps cover the cost of screening rights (please arrive early as seats cannot be reserved in advance and we expect it to fill to capacity)-Trailer & website - http://www.whatthehealthfilm.com -Event co-sponsored by Earthsave Whistler and Whistler Public LibraryEarthsave Whistler is a volunteer-run chapter of non-profit Earthsave Canada, promoting the benefits of healthy, environmentally-friendly, compassionate foods.