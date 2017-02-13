News By Tag
Award-Winning Documentary THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE Screens in Whistler Feb 28
Earthsave Whistler will host a special screening of the critically acclaimed documentary THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE, offering complimentary Daiya cheesecake samples at the event.
Award-winning filmmaker Liz Marshall directs this visually arresting documentary through the heart and lens of animal rights photojournalist Jo-Anne McArthur.
The film follows Jo-Anne over the course of a year as she documents several animal stories in parts of Canada, the U.S. and in Europe. Each story and photograph is a window into global animal industries: Food; Fashion; Entertainment and Biomedical Research. THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE charts McArthur's efforts to bring wider attention to a topic that most of humankind strives hard to avoid.
This screening is hosted by Earthsave Whistler. For more information please visit www.earthsavewhistler.com
There will be complimentary Daiya Cheesecake samples provided at the screening. Cheesecakes generously donated by Vancouver company, Daiya Foods and compostable plates and cutlery generously donated by Whistler company, Slope Side Supply.
When: Tuesday, February 28th
Time: 7pm
Location: Whistler Public Library
For Tickets: Entry by donation. Please arrive early as seating is limited.
Acclaim for THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE:
Awards include: Top Ten Audience Favourite Award, Hot Docs Film Festival; Best Nature/Environment Golden Sheaf Award, Yorkton Film Festival; Special Jury Prize – International Competition, DMZ Docs; Best Canadian Feature, Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival; Green Screen Award, 2nd place, Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival; Top Twenty Audience Favourite Award, IDFA.
Haunting beauty…Ghosts is urging us to rethink our relationship with the animal population — what they owe us, what we owe them.
– Betsy Sharkey, Los Angeles Times
A film whose sense of urgency and purpose is utterly engrossing.
– Ernest Hardy, Village Voice
Powerful…disturbing…
– Susan G. Cole, NOW Magazine
About the filmmaker:
Liz Marshall is a multi-award winning documentary filmmaker (Director, Writer, Producer) and cross-platform creator who fuses character-driven cinematic storytelling with social and environmental justice issues. Since the 90s she has created a body of international documentaries that focus on a range of significant issues including: animal rights; the right to water movement; HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa; sweatshop labour; corporate-globalization;
Credits:
THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE
Ghosts Media. Produced in association with Canada's documentary channel
92 min. 60 min. | Canada | Color | 5.1 Surround | Unrated | English
Directed and Written by Liz Marshall
Produced by Nina Beveridge & Liz Marshall
Commissioning Editor for Canada's documentary channel: Bruce Cowley
Edited by Roland Schlimme and Roderick Deogrades
Cinematography by John Price, Iris Ng, Nick de Pencier, Liz Marshall
Composer: Bob Wiseman
Sound team: Jason Milligan, Garrett Kerr and Daniel Pellerin
Web and social media:
Official Film Site: http://www.theghostsinourmachine.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
We Animals: http://www.weanimals.org/
Contact
Earthsave Whistler
***@earthsave.ca
