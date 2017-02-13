 
Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

Award-Winning Documentary THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE Screens in Whistler Feb 28

Earthsave Whistler will host a special screening of the critically acclaimed documentary THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE, offering complimentary Daiya cheesecake samples at the event.
 
 
The Ghosts in Our Machine
The Ghosts in Our Machine
 
WHISTLER, British Columbia - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE is a multi-award winning consciousness raising documentary that gently reveals one of the most haunting moral dilemmas of our modern world. While the provocative film BLACKFISH made waves for exposing the consequences of keeping orcas in captivity, GHOSTS illuminates the plight of many other animals rescued from and living within the machine of our modern world, from captive foxes to rescued dairy cows.

Award-winning filmmaker Liz Marshall directs this visually arresting documentary through the heart and lens of animal rights photojournalist Jo-Anne McArthur.

The film follows Jo-Anne over the course of a year as she documents several animal stories in parts of Canada, the U.S. and in Europe. Each story and photograph is a window into global animal industries: Food; Fashion; Entertainment and Biomedical Research. THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE charts McArthur's efforts to bring wider attention to a topic that most of humankind strives hard to avoid.

This screening is hosted by Earthsave Whistler. For more information please visit www.earthsavewhistler.com

There will be complimentary Daiya Cheesecake samples provided at the screening. Cheesecakes generously donated by Vancouver company, Daiya Foods and compostable plates and cutlery generously donated by Whistler company, Slope Side Supply.

When: Tuesday, February 28th

Time: 7pm

Location: Whistler Public Library

For Tickets: Entry by donation. Please arrive early as seating is limited.

Acclaim for THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE:

Awards include: Top Ten Audience Favourite Award, Hot Docs Film Festival; Best Nature/Environment Golden Sheaf Award, Yorkton Film Festival; Special Jury Prize – International Competition, DMZ Docs; Best Canadian Feature, Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival; Green Screen Award, 2nd place, Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival; Top Twenty Audience Favourite Award, IDFA.

Haunting beauty…Ghosts is urging us to rethink our relationship with the animal population — what they owe us, what we owe them.

– Betsy Sharkey, Los Angeles Times

A film whose sense of urgency and purpose is utterly engrossing.

– Ernest Hardy, Village Voice

Powerful…disturbing…beautifully shot. A superb example of committed filmmaking.

– Susan G. Cole, NOW Magazine

About the filmmaker:

Liz Marshall is a multi-award winning documentary filmmaker (Director, Writer, Producer) and cross-platform creator who fuses character-driven cinematic storytelling with social and environmental justice issues. Since the 90s she has created a body of international documentaries that focus on a range of significant issues including: animal rights; the right to water movement; HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa; sweatshop labour; corporate-globalization; gender; censorship affecting writers and journalists, and war-affected children.

Credits:

THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE

Ghosts Media. Produced in association with Canada's documentary channel

92 min. 60 min. | Canada | Color | 5.1 Surround | Unrated | English

Directed and Written by Liz Marshall

Produced by Nina Beveridge & Liz Marshall

Commissioning Editor for Canada's documentary channel: Bruce Cowley

Edited by Roland Schlimme and Roderick Deogrades

Cinematography by John Price, Iris Ng, Nick de Pencier, Liz Marshall

Composer: Bob Wiseman

Sound team: Jason Milligan, Garrett Kerr and Daniel Pellerin


Web and social media:

Official Film Site: http://www.theghostsinourmachine.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGhostsInOurMachine

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostsMovie

We Animals: http://www.weanimals.org/

