Award-Winning Documentary THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE Screens in Whistler Feb 28

Earthsave Whistler will host a special screening of the critically acclaimed documentary THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE, offering complimentary Daiya cheesecake samples at the event.

-- THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE is a multi-award winning consciousness raising documentary that gently reveals one of the most haunting moral dilemmas of our modern world. While the provocative film BLACKFISH made waves for exposing the consequences of keeping orcas in captivity, GHOSTS illuminates the plight of many other animals rescued from and living within the machine of our modern world, from captive foxes to rescued dairy cows.Award-winning filmmaker Liz Marshall directs this visually arresting documentary through the heart and lens of animal rights photojournalist Jo-Anne McArthur.The film follows Jo-Anne over the course of a year as she documents several animal stories in parts of Canada, the U.S. and in Europe. Each story and photograph is a window into global animal industries: Food; Fashion; Entertainment and Biomedical Research. THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE charts McArthur's efforts to bring wider attention to a topic that most of humankind strives hard to avoid.This screening is hosted by Earthsave Whistler. For more information please visit www.earthsavewhistler.comThere will be complimentary Daiya Cheesecake samples provided at the screening. Cheesecakes generously donated by Vancouver company, Daiya Foods and compostable plates and cutlery generously donated by Whistler company, Slope Side Supply.Tuesday, February 28th7pmWhistler Public LibraryEntry by donation. Please arrive early as seating is limited.Acclaim for THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINE:Awards include: Top Ten Audience Favourite Award, Hot Docs Film Festival; Best Nature/Environment Golden Sheaf Award, Yorkton Film Festival; Special Jury Prize – International Competition, DMZ Docs; Best Canadian Feature, Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival; Green Screen Award, 2nd place, Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival; Top Twenty Audience Favourite Award, IDFA.– Betsy Sharkey, Los Angeles Times– Ernest Hardy, Village Voice– Susan G. Cole, NOW MagazineLiz Marshall is a multi-award winning documentary filmmaker (Director, Writer, Producer) and cross-platform creator who fuses character-driven cinematic storytelling with social and environmental justice issues. Since the 90s she has created a body of international documentaries that focus on a range of significant issues including: animal rights; the right to water movement; HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa; sweatshop labour; corporate-globalization;gender; censorship affecting writers and journalists, and war-affected children.THE GHOSTS IN OUR MACHINEGhosts Media. Produced in association with Canada's documentary channel92 min. 60 min. | Canada | Color | 5.1 Surround | Unrated | EnglishDirected and Written by Liz MarshallProduced by Nina Beveridge & Liz MarshallCommissioning Editor for Canada's documentary channel: Bruce CowleyEdited by Roland Schlimme and Roderick DeogradesCinematography by John Price, Iris Ng, Nick de Pencier, Liz MarshallComposer: Bob WisemanSound team: Jason Milligan, Garrett Kerr and Daniel PellerinOfficial Film Site: http://www.theghostsinourmachine.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ TheGhostsInOurMachine Twitter: https://twitter.com/GhostsMovieWe Animals: http://www.weanimals.org/