Call Center Blended System by Emenac Call Center Services
Improved New Call Center blended system is still getting more popular after a year has passed since it was introduced by Emenac Call Center, A new more blended call center system was introduced early in the past year by Emenac Call Center Services
This super team and interlinked contact center at Emenac Call Center Services boosted the customer support provision through facilitating the entire method an agent interacts with a customer. The blended call center module can adapt to market trends and client company's core process, relieving managers and staff of any customer service deliver hitches.
The collaborative call center interface allows agents of all service complexity levels are in loop, and can intercept the calls when problem escalates into their expertise without customer having to repeat all the information again and again. As for outbound services, this interface can filter and sort the resources, decide which resources can be put to outbound customer service (telemarketing, surveys and follow-ups) and providing each call center representative with instant access to any database required for serving customers.
Call center agents are given a chance to learn and explore something new, since a call center job is always considered a dead-end job. This blended and collaborative system at Emenac Call Center Services eliminates the need for specialized staff as each agent is equipped with the right tools to handle multiple tiers of service level since it was found in customer surveys that customers tend to appreciate when a single agent guides them through the entirety of their service journey.
As to how this collaborative call center interface came together? We discovered of a little experiment arranged by project manager at Emenac Call Center Services, who thought the step by step problem solving module was way old school for this fast-paced tech generation. When the small team with initial collaborative call center system yielded positive results, the program expanded.
In our interview with project manager Jordan Paul, he stated that preliminarily he implemented the interface on small scale with few agents and the results for first quarter and customer surveys in 2016 were so positive, that they were inclined to explore the possibilities and now they are experiencing unprecedented customer satisfaction score with a user-friendly interface that organizes their entire call center operation with efficiency, and put all the available resources to guide the customer journey. He further said:
"We are looking forward to observe how this new module works out for our globally spread customer span this year. We hope with this new customer service level for both incoming and outgoing calls, our customer shall be able to appreciate our commitment to their well-being and with their feedback we will alter and modify our services for continued excellence in customer care."
Visit: https://www.ecallcenterservices.com for more details;
About Emenac Call Center Services:
Emenac Call Center Services provides call handling services to hundreds of companies with different industrial associations. They started their operation in Canada in '03 and that remains the company's headquarters, but now they have branch offices in UK, USA and Pakistan. They use both voice and non-voice channel to provide progressive customer service journey that retains customer's loyalty to the client brands. They operate 24 to encounter any time zone differences and are the kind of company which places value on community development.
