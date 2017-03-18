News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Namehost.us Launches Unlimited Hosting On All Web Hosting Plans
www.Namehost.us Launches Unlimited Hosting Including Unlimited Disk Storage and Unlimited Bandwidth On All Web Hosting Plans
www.NameHost.us offers to sell domain name registration, domain name renewal, hosting, dns management only found on dns managers, email hosting, Scripts and Database hosting, site management tools such as multi-lingual control panel, and marketing tools already integrated in your hosting account. In all shared accounts, there's already included 2.5 gigabits network connectivity, VPN (Virtual Private Network) Traffic, daily data back-up, UPS and diesel back-up generators, firewall, ZFS storage which eliminates data storage loss, SSD Data Caching and 30-day free trial which guarantees the life span of every hard disk where your site is securely stored. It also includes unlimited security and unlimited stability of all web sites stores on our servers.
www.NameHost.us also offers to sell vps hosting starting at U.S.$10/month, semi-dedicated hosting starting at U.S.$30/month and dedicated servers starting at U.S.$90/month reducing our prices to more than 50% of the original price.
www.NameHost.us boasts of state-of-the-
About www.NameHost.us:
www.NameHost.us is a service provided by www.Nabaza.com Network Of Sites, a Philippines based company, headquartered in Dasmarinas, Cavite, Philippines. Our company aims at providing a large number of professional services in the following fields of activity: web hosting, domain registration, SSL, email accounts hosting and quality customer support.
http://www.NameHost.us
Contact
William R. Nabaza, CEO, Founder and Weblord
www.Nabaza.com Network Of Sites
639154848266
william@nabaza.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse