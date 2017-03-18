Namehost.us Launches Unlimited Hosting On All Web Hosting Plans

www.Namehost.us Launches Unlimited Hosting Including Unlimited Disk Storage and Unlimited Bandwidth On All Web Hosting Plans

* Chicago - Illinois - US Subject:

William R. Nabaza, CEO, Founder and Weblord

www.Nabaza.com Network Of Sites

639154848266

-- Launched unlimited hosting on all hosting plans as marketed by www.NameHost.us that continues to provide domain name hosting, with unlimited email features, scripting and databases, Site management tools, site statistics, OS connectivity and backup, for the same price but now all unlimited. It also include your very own shared ip ssl saving you a lot of money on your secured website. Rarely you can see a hosting company that have included such a huge list of features in one hosting account not to mention free domains for those getting the Enterprise plan. William R. Nabaza, CEO, Founder and Pinoy Weblord of www.NameHost.us said "Our primary goal is to provide one full on-line, one-stop business to everyone including domain, hosting and other hosting features that you can only find in two to three hosting companies combining them, in www.NameHost.us you'll enjoy the superb and intelligent customer support, coupled with a business plan already in place for each customer to get back and enjoy what they deserve from a domain and web hosting company."www.NameHost.us offers to sell domain name registration, domain name renewal, hosting, dns management only found on dns managers, email hosting, Scripts and Database hosting, site management tools such as multi-lingual control panel, and marketing tools already integrated in your hosting account. In all shared accounts, there's already included 2.5 gigabits network connectivity, VPN (Virtual Private Network) Traffic, daily data back-up, UPS and diesel back-up generators, firewall, ZFS storage which eliminates data storage loss, SSD Data Caching and 30-day free trial which guarantees the life span of every hard disk where your site is securely stored. It also includes unlimited security and unlimited stability of all web sites stores on our servers.www.NameHost.us also offers to sell vps hosting starting at U.S.$10/month, semi-dedicated hosting starting at U.S.$30/month and dedicated servers starting at U.S.$90/month reducing our prices to more than 50% of the original price.www.NameHost.us boasts of state-of-the-art five (5) datacenters which are located in Steadfast in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Ficolo in Pori, Finland, Pulsant in Maindenhead, Berkshire, UK, Telepoint in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Amaze in Sydney, Australia and more coming in the works to provide quality hosting service that demands high satisfaction on their web hosting needs and in whose online business requires rigid high-quality servers.About www.NameHost.us:www.NameHost.us is a service provided by www.Nabaza.com Network Of Sites, a Philippines based company, headquartered in Dasmarinas, Cavite, Philippines. Our company aims at providing a large number of professional services in the following fields of activity: web hosting, domain registration, SSL, email accounts hosting and quality customer support.