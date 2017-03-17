News By Tag
Monster Motorsport BC Racing Coilovers available now - Perfect your car's grip and your comfort
As the coilover does its job, the oil inside heats up and causes the viscosity of the oil to change. This can lead to changes in the damping characteristics of the coilover. Luckily, BC Racing only use a very high quality oil with their coilovers that goes that extra mile to maximise performance while using a large body to allow a higher oil capacity. This reduces the peak temperature and, as a result, significantly improves damper performance. These are the basic attributes of BR Series coilovers but if you're looking for something with even better grip, the RM series may just be what you're looking for.
The RM series features high quality, adjustable inverted dampers at the front or front and rear of your car, depending on the vehicle. These coilovers offer the majority of the features of the BR series along with the additional benefits of having an inverted damper unit. The unit's weight is reduced by moving the oil and gas reservoir away from the hub and attaching it to the shell. This lower weight is vital to a car's performance as a lighter wheel and hub assembly, which readily moves in response to road bumps, will have more grip when tracking over an imperfect road. If you're looking for a more premium option for even better performance on both track and road, then look no further than the ER Series.
BC Racing's premium flagship coilovers are the External Reservoir (ER) Series. These coilovers have the unique features of the BR and RM series but also have the additional benefit of external reservoirs and the ability to individually adjust and set compression and rebound damping rates. The additional oil capacity provided by the external reservoir reduces peak oil temperatures, decreasing the variations in damping rates caused by changes in oil viscosity. The reduction in damping rate variation improves both handling and on road and track performance.
You can take advantage of these fantastic products that are now available at Monster Motorsport and are ready to ship to throughout the UK and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.monstermotorsport.com/
