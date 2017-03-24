News By Tag
TEIN Suspension Products now at Monster Motorsport - Better handling & stability on road or track
Tein develops specific product specifications for the different regions they operate in, based on consumer demands, road conditions, and vehicle specification unique to that region. This means that customers get the best possible product for where they live and how they drive. Each of their facilities performs R&D and test fitment locally to ensure the best possible ride, performance, and durability for all their customers.
An example of Tein's excellence in producing suspension products is the Type Flex combined with their own EDFC. This full-length ride height adjustable Type Flex kit, offering a wide damping force adjustment range for various driving styles from streets to circuits, initially took the automotive industry by storm. EDFC was designed and developed to be fully compatible with Type Flex to get the most out of Type Flex's performance.
The EDFC alone was highly and widely acclaimed for its convenient features by drivers of all types; everyday commuters on ordinary streets, track/circuit racers, top D1 Grand Prix drivers and even 24 Hours Nürburgring crews. These features made height adjustment smooth and easy, allowing any driver to make the car more stable when the trunk is loaded with heavy luggage, switch between street driving and circuit driving effortlessly and feel the change in damping force instantly.
Just from the example above, just one of the many products Tein produces, it is clear that Tein offers ideal suspension systems for drivers who want quicker and better response to drive freely through turns and who are in pursuit of the ultimate driving experience. It gives your vehicle the road holding which allows you to drive as you always imagined. It is an aggressive suspension which lets you put all you have into driving, and allows you look forward to attacking the next unknown turn. Tein suspension products are highly durable, maintaining their performance and quality even when withstanding the high demands of the race track.
You can take advantage of these fantastic products that are now available at Monster Motorsport and are ready to ship to throughout the UK and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.monstermotorsport.com/
