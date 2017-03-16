News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monster Motorsport K&N Products now available - Easy installation, easy performance boosts
K&N is one of world's leading manufacturers of washable performance air filters and air intake systems, they have pioneered the reusable high flow cotton air filter, starting as early as 1969 and have been perfecting the technology ever since.
K&N have an expansive range of products, selling over 5,000 air filters, oil filters, and air intakes designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, engines, and industrial applications in over 30 countries. K&N is well known for standing behind both their products and their consumers.
K&N Pro Series Oil Filters have high flow design that can help to improve engine performance by reducing oil filter restriction. These filters provide outstanding filtration and engine protection throughout their service life and are engineered to handle every grade of synthetic, conventional and blended motor oils. The filter's pleated shape provides high capacity, making them suitable for extended intervals between oil changes when used in conjunction with the vehicle and motor oil manufacturers recommendations.
K&N's replacement air filters are designed to increase horsepower and acceleration while providing excellent filtration. They make over 1,200 different replacement air filters for the majority of vehicles on the road and are washable, reusable and custom designed to fit into your existing factory air box.
Their drop-in design means adding performance is as simple as installation, with most vehicles you simply remove the disposable air filter and replace it with your K&N filter. Their stock replacement air filters for street vehicles are covered by their famous K&N Million-Mile Limited Warranty and will be the last air filter your vehicle will ever need.
You can take advantage of these fantastic products that are now available at Monster Motorsport and are ready to ship to throughout the UK and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.monstermotorsport.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse