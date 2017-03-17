Country(s)
eRelevance Expands Leadership Team with Senior Software Development & Client Success Appointments
Seasoned Executives Will Help Optimize Technology and Customer Experience Amid Rapid Company Growth
AUSTIN, Texas - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- eRelevance Corporation, the leading tech-powered marketing automation service for small- to medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of Michael Norman as vice president of software development and Melonie Poole as director of client success.
"We are very pleased to add this level of leadership and expertise to our executive team," says eRelevance CEO and Co-founder Bob Fabbio. "We're experiencing exponential growth and disrupting a multi-billion-
Norman has a well-established reputation and proven record of delivering technology solutions that innovatively address market needs. He has more than 15 years of experience as a leader in the areas of software development, business and technical initiatives, and product design and management at companies ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 100 organizations, including RetailMeNot, Bazaarvoice, Lombardi, BorrowersFirst and Trilogy Software.
At eRelevance, he will lead the software development team in optimizing the proprietary marketing automation service platform used by the company to provide its service to clients.
Poole has spent her career helping companies and their clients achieve success. She has held leadership roles at Catapult Systems and was most recently chief customer officer at Strategic SaaS, a cloud services provider.
Poole is recognized as a customer champion, leader and technology evangelist. She is responsible for the overall client experience and client success at eRelevance, ensuring satisfaction and return on investment. She will play a critical role in the company's retention and growth strategy.
About eRelevance Corporation
eRelevance's marketing automation service leverages marketing experts and sophisticated proprietary technology to help SMBs generate more repeat business from their customers. Its service is faster, more effective and priced right compared to alternatives. On average, eRelevance generates 16x the ROI potential per month for its customers.
