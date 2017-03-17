News By Tag
Financial Services Firm Selects On Q Communications for Cloud Services
The cloud computing solution will provide the company, a leading provider of financial services in Australia, with access to On Q's fully managed cloud solution. The Private Cloud interconnects into an existing Private IP (MPLS) Network, ensuring thar data doesn't traverse the internet, and provides guaranteed quality of service to the customer. The solution leverages On Q's existing Cloud Services Platform and telecommunications network, providing the customer with a high performance, fully redundant, infrastructure level service.
Financial services firms are increasingly migrating to cloud-based, highly managed services, allowing them to focus on core business. In the financial services sector, data sovereignty is particularly important. With overseas based cloud providers, data may be subject to release under foreign laws, even when data is physically stored in Australia. The On Q Cloud Services Platform is 100% Australian based, and is not subject to foreign provisions including the Patriot Act, allowing the company to guarantee data sovereignty.
"The requirements of our financial services customers are some of the most stringent in the country. We deliver on those requirements in a secure, cost-effect manner," said Mark Frost, Managing Director of On Q. "Our ability to deliver our secure Cloud Platform onshore, with our own infrastructure is also a competitive advantage."
Over the past year, On Q has undertaken significant expansion of its Cloud Services Platform. Additionally, On Q delivers a range of cloud connectivity, including Metro-Ethernet and fibre optic services.
For more information, please visit http://www.onq.com.au
