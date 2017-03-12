 
On Q Communications Expands Townsville Network Footprint

 
 
BRISBANE, Australia - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- On Q Communications today announced a major fibre-optic network expansion in Townsville, reflecting steadily increasing business demand for high-bandwidth services to support customers' increased focus on cloud based applications. The expansion gives many Townsville businesses more choices in high quality fibre-optic connectivity.

The latest network extension adds over 300 new near-net commercial premises in Townsville, covering buildings in Garbutt, Hyde Park, South Townsville, and Townsville City. This expansion complements other On Q networks in Mackay, Cairns, Rockhampton, and other regional centres.

In Townsville, business confidence continues to surge, with several major projects announced. This expected to drive growth in occupancy rates in North Queensland, increasing demand for high-speed fibre-optic connectivity. Townsville is also a key location from which many businesses are servicing the mining regions of Mount Isa and the Bowen basin, which drives further need for high capacity solutions.

"By expanding the On Q network in Townsville, we're delivering an alternate option for business customers, so their choice isn't limited to a handful of incumbent providers," said Managing Director Mark Frost. "With many large corporate customers moving toward, bandwidth hungry cloud applications, even small businesses want 100 megabit connectivity, and enterprises want 1 gigabit services. On Q is in a strong position to deliver high quality, high bandwidth services to companies of all sizes."

For customers with high-bandwidth needs, On Q delivers a range of services, including E-Line, Wavelength and Dark Fibre services. On Q provides local aggregation of services in the company's Townsville-based enterprise colocation datacentre, in addition to providing customers a competitive backhaul to capital cities at a predictable price.

For more information, please visit http://www.onq.com.au

About On Q Communications

On Q Communications is a telecommunications carrier, data centre operator, and provider of cloud computing solutions. On Q provide a range of services to governments, small business, enterprise and service provider markets. With infrastructure across metropolitan and regional Australia in addition to Asia Pacific, they are capable of delivering services almost anywhere.

Contact
Public Relations
***@onq.com.au
Source:On Q Communications Pty Ltd
